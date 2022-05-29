The Lawton Ballet Theatre will bring all that and more to their production of “The Princess and the Frog” when it premieres Friday.
“The kids are so excited. It’s been fun to work on a story that’s a little different and a modern setting. It’s also been amazing to pull in some cultural aspects of Louisiana such as zydeco music. We’ve all learned a lot,” Katie Veenhuizen, the show’s director, said.
Veenhuizen is directing a junior version of the show, with kids aged 3-10 and a senior version of the show, with those 10 and up. Both casts have been in rehearsals for nearly five months. While it can be stressful managing two different casts, Veenhuizen said the rehearsals have gone well.
“We’ve been dress rehearsal ready for quite some time now. It really has been a busy season for us with “Freaky Friday,” our choreography concert and now “Princess and the Frog,” not to mention our next project with is a partnership with the City of Lawton on a Shakespeare in the park, but we are pretty used to staying busy,” Veenhuizen said.
The show follows the story of Tiana, a hardworking young woman in New Orleans who dreams of opening her own restaurant someday. Along the way, audiences meet a lot of characters both good and bad, including the Shadow Man, Raymond, Louis, Naveen and more.
“Tiana and Naveen both learn a lot on their journey,” Veenhuizen said.
Both the junior and senior versions of the show will take place at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium Friday through June 5.
“This will be a fun performance for anyone who enjoys this story,” Veenhuizen said. “Our Naveen is an international student from Kenya named Francis Waweru and we’ll also be helping raise money for his scholarship at the show.”
While “The Princess and the Frog” is already fully cast and ready to go, Veenhuizen’s upcoming project, a summer Shakespeare camp, is still accepting students.
“Students will design and perform a production of three selections of Shakespeare under the direction of Kristoffer Pendergraft,” Veenhuizen said. “We are partnering with the City of Lawton on that project.”
The Shakespeare in the Park Camp runs June 6-24 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The camp is $100 per student with 30 percent off for siblings. The camp is for ages 12 and up.
For more information about “The Princess and the Frog” or Shakespeare in the Park, visit lawtonballet.com.