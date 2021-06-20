The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery will host an opening reception for two new exhibitions on July 9 — “Vistas” by Qu’aint Collaboration, and the “Lawton Farmer’s Market 2nd Annual Tomato Festival Art Competition.”
“Vistas” is the fifth gallery exhibition by the collective of seven Oklahoma artists known as the Qu’aint Collaboration. A contraction of quilt and paint, the artists of Qu’aint engage in an ongoing conversation between painting and quilting, past and present, in an ongoing endeavor to show audiences that quilting is a thriving form of contemporary art.
Founded in 2019, the group’s exhibition at the gallery will be comprised of works that were created collaboratively within the group, as well as individual pieces created outside the group. Members of Qu’aint include Sarah Atlee, Brenda Esslinger, Susan R. Michael, Elizabeth Richards, Ann Solinski, Agnes Stadler and Jason Wilson.
The Lawton Farmers Market 2nd Annual Tomato Festival Art Competition will showcase tomato-themed artwork by 40 local artists. This year’s judge for the competition is Sharon Gibson-Bly, an artist and professor in Wichita Falls, Texas. Artists will compete for the top prize of $1,000, second place of $500, and five honorable mentions will be awarded $100 each.
The Tomato Festival has been an annual event for the Lawton Farmers Market for nearly a decade. The art competition component was added to the Tomato Festival in 2019, though it wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The competition is held in partnership with the Lawton Farmers Market, Arts for All, Inc., and the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery.
Due to the effort to minimize the impact of the ongoing global pandemic, refreshments during the reception may be limited, as well as the number of visitors permitted inside the main gallery at one time.
The Leslie Powell Foundation Board of Directors continues to monitor the situation while adjusting their COVID-19 related policies. For more information, call the gallery at 357-9526.