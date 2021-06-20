The show must go on.
No matter how many times Chance Harmon, managing director of the Lawton Community Theatre, whispered those words to himself last year, there were still moments when it felt like the curtain might not rise again. And not without reason. COVID-19 forced small community theaters across the country to shutter. But Harmon had something those theaters didn’t, the backing of Arts for All Inc., Lawton’s umbrella arts organization.
“We are truly blessed to have a group like Arts for All in Lawton,” Harmon said.
Due to the support of Arts for All and the Lawton community, Harmon said the theater fared better than expected. Despite the pandemic, they were able to hold a children’s summer camp, a musical at the McMahon Auditorium, as well as some virtual events.
Last year, the theater approached things on a case-by-case basis. But this year, with vaccination rates climbing and the country reaching toward something like normalcy, the theater has chosen to plan and announce a full season of shows.
“After a year of being in intermission, we are thrilled that we finally feel comfortable announcing a season and we are elated to be moving forward,” Harmon said. “When looking at shows for the theater’s 70th season, we wanted to keep things happy and light-hearted, focusing on the sun coming out tomorrow.”
Musical fans may have already caught on to Harmon’s hint that the first show in the new season will be a production of “Annie” in September.
“I can’t tell you just how excited we are to be back live and in-person,” Harmon said.
Another popular production making its debut is “Clue: The Musical.” The show, based on the famous board game, will be different each time it is performed.
“‘Clue’ has 216 possible endings,” Harmon said.
Other productions in the theater’s 70th season include “Nunsensations!: The Nunsense Vegas Revue,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Aladdin Jr.”
“Finally, to top off our 70th season we will be going ‘over the rainbow’ with ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Harmon said. “We really hope this season sounds fun and exciting for everyone.”
Originally, the theatre had not planned to offer season tickets this year due to the potential for new outbreaks. However, after some discussion they have decided to offer season passes after all.
“Although we are so close to the light at the end of the tunnel, the theater will continue to keep the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons our topmost priority,” Harmon said. “We ask the community to continue to be mindful of the health pandemic as well and to work with us on keeping everyone safe while enjoying quality local theater.”
Audition and production dates for Lawton Community Theatre’s 70th season will be announced at a later date. To be among the first to find out sign-up for the mailing list by contacting Harmon at director@lctok.com.
“I can’t begin to thank all of the wonderful patrons who have supported and cheered us on the past year,” Harmon said. “It has been a year of fears, joys, tears, and success. We have missed you all terribly, and can’t wait to see you.”