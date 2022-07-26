One of the best games of the last decade is coming to the PlayStation 5 — for the full price of $70.

“The Last of Us Part 1” has been hyped and marketed as a full remake since it was leaked as part of a separate Bloomberg article on Sony’s first party studios more than a year ago. When Sony formally confirmed its existence in June, it announced the game would feature “modernized gameplay and improved controls,” but refused to show any actual gameplay. Many speculated that the “modernized gameplay” would feature refinements and mechanics from “The Last of Us Part II,” which featured a tremendous amount of gameplay improvements and new features, including the ability to go prone and crawl — important features in a game designed around evading and avoiding enemies as much as fighting them head-on.