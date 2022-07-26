One of the best games of the last decade is coming to the PlayStation 5 — for the full price of $70.
“The Last of Us Part 1” has been hyped and marketed as a full remake since it was leaked as part of a separate Bloomberg article on Sony’s first party studios more than a year ago. When Sony formally confirmed its existence in June, it announced the game would feature “modernized gameplay and improved controls,” but refused to show any actual gameplay. Many speculated that the “modernized gameplay” would feature refinements and mechanics from “The Last of Us Part II,” which featured a tremendous amount of gameplay improvements and new features, including the ability to go prone and crawl — important features in a game designed around evading and avoiding enemies as much as fighting them head-on.
The $70 pricetag, the standard price for a first party PS5 title, seemed a bit steep for a 10-year-old game. But if developer Naughty Dog was going to combine the amazing atmosphere and story of the original game with the completely overhauled and far superior gameplay of the sequel, it could be an amazing experience — one that could justify such a high asking price for many longtime fans. All fans needed was to see this overhauled gameplay in action.
Sony’s “State of Play,” a digital showcase of its upcoming titles, came and went in June without any gameplay footage. A release date of Sept. 2 was announced without any gameplay footage. An announcement that the game had gone gold earlier this month, meaning development was completed and the game is now being printed on discs, came and went without any gameplay footage. People began to wonder just how much Naughty Dog had actually changed the gameplay or combat encounters.
When screenshots first leaked earlier this month, the leaker commented that the gameplay had not been changed and everything was essentially the same, aside from the vastly improved graphics and visuals. He was subsequently attacked and called out for spreading false information. After all, multiple Naughty Dog developers had stated on Twitter how proud they were of the improvements and changes they had made to the game.
When gameplay videos finally leaked a week later, people began to see why Sony had been hiding this title for so long: nothing had changed. Yes, the graphics and visuals are immensely improved. This truly does look like a native PS5 game. Naughty Dog deserves all of the praise in the world for making an extremely impressive looking game. But considering “The Last of Us” released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and a remaster with amazing graphics was released on the PlayStation 4 a year later, one begs to ask why yet another remake was needed, especially when the only thing truly overhauled was the visuals. The remaster still holds up, especially on the PS5, which smoothed out some minor performance issues to make it — up to this point — the definitive way to play “The Last of Us.” The fact that it’s included free on PlayStation Plus, and can be purchased any day of the week for under $20, there needed to be a major hook for “The Last of Us Part 1” in order to get people to fork over $70 for possibly the third copy of this game. Adding gameplay elements from “The Last of Us Part II” would have made this enticing. Sony didn’t think so.
After the video leaks surfaced, Sony quickly moved to release a “comprehensive” video that showed off the remake ahead of its September release date. Naughty Dog and Sony developers clutched their pearls on social media about how the leaks ruined their timed unveiling. But when you’re asking people to pay $70 for a decade-old game based on the vague promise of “modernized gameplay,” and then refuse to show any footage until six weeks until its release, one should expect customers to be a little uneasy and to be willing to seek out footage wherever they can. There was no reason for Sony to hold off on showing footage for so long.
“The Last of Us Part 1” seemed to be a questionable release from the very beginning. As soon as reporter Jason Schrierer revealed the existence of the remake more than a year ago, people questioned why Sony needed to remake a game that was less than 10 years-old at the time, that was already remastered on powerful hardware and with gameplay that still held up fairly well. To make matters worse, Sony also sold ridiculously expensive “Firefly Editions” at $100 before anyone could see what the game looked or played like. It’s easy to tell people not to preorder anything until they’ve had a good look at the game, but when the collectible editions sold out within hours, people had to make a split-second decision.
The $70 price tag is purely the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Remakes and remasters are nothing new in the industry. But no one has ever had the audacity to charge full price for a game with a new coat of paint. Microsoft released “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary” for the original game’s 10-year anniversary. That game featured a campaign with completely overhauled visuals, a multiplayer suite of maps and classic gameplay modes that was incorporated into “Halo Reach” and only charged $40. Microsoft would go on to release a completely remade “Gears of War Ultimate Edition,” which featured completely overhauled visuals, extra single player content that was missing from the original console release and classic multiplayer for $40. By comparison, “The Last of Us Part 1” doesn’t even feature the original game’s Factions multiplayer that was extremely popular.
This game is a blatant cash grab, pure and simple — released only to prey on the most loyal of Naughty Dog and “The Last of Us” fans. Sure, it will be the definitive way to play the game, especially for those who have never enjoyed it before. And “The Last of Us” is a game that everyone should play at least once. But to charge $70 for a remake that features little improvement beyond visuals is blatant greed and should not be supported. Wait until it goes on sale for Black Friday, or another shopping event. Show Sony that it cannot gouge consumers simply because it’s the market leader.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.