When Sony and Naughty Dog jointly announced the indefinite delay of “The Last of Us Part II” last week, it was only a harbinger of things to come.
No one can avoid news of Covid-19, short of quarantining yourself from society at large as much as you’re quarantining yourself from other people. For many, video games have been our main escape from the depressing nature of the world today. But video games are not developed in a vacuum.
So it was no surprise when Sony announced that “The Last of Us Part II,” originally set to release next month, would be delayed indefinitely, alongside “Iron Man VR.” What was surprising — at least, initially — was the reasons given for the delay. It wasn’t that the development of either game was severely impacted by the virus. It wasn’t, especially in the case of “The Last of Us,” which was well on its way to going gold — an industry term for when a game has been completed and is sent to factories to be printed onto discs. Game director Neil Druckmann said development was done, and developers were merely putting the last bit of polish on the game. It could have been released on its original date. So why the delay?
Anecdotally, would it be wise to market and sell a game set in a world ravaged by a virus that killed millions and turned survivors into zombie-like creatures in the middle of a pandemic? For those who have been looking forward to the game’s release, that probably isn’t too much of an issue. But “core gamers,” those who read this column, who hang out on messageboards to discuss video games, or who spend their time counting down to major releases like this, are a small section of the audience. Sony and Naughty Dog know they’ll be there, day one, no matter when the game releases. It’s the larger community at large — those who window shop or decide to pick up the game on a whim because they remember playing the first, or who like the idea of the premise — that is the real driving force in sales. For many of them, this just isn’t the right time to play such a game.
More importantly, the logistics of launching such a massive game — the largest game on Sony’s release calendar this year — in the midst of a worldwide panic would be an absolute nightmare. Many factories are closed. Non-essential businesses have shut down everywhere. People have stayed indoors — or, at least should have — during this period. Here in Lawton, stores are prohibited from selling anything that’s not essential. Even as much as I love video games, even I can’t rationalize an argument for considering “The Last of Us Part II” “essential.”
Sony’s other option would be to simply release the game digitally on the PlayStation Store. It’s been done before, so why not? Activision literally released the “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered” campaign out of nowhere last week. Digital marketplaces are neither bound by the moratorium on non-essential businesses, nor do they require people to leave their homes to purchase. And that is where the industry is moving. During the last year, more than 60 percent of sales from major AAA games were digital purchases.
It’s still business, though. Sony cannot market its premier 2020 title as a digital-only purchase. The sales simply would not be there to justify the release. There’s a good chance it could also fray relationships with physical retailers like Wal-Mart, Gamestop and Best Buy. This pandemic won’t last forever and those businesses will open. What better way to drive a certain subset of customers back into stores than with the launch of one of the biggest video games in years?
Sadly, “The Last of Us Part II” and “Iron Man VR” will not be the last games to be delayed this year. Even those that are almost complete, like Square-Enix’s “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” are having issues getting out the door, due to shipping and manufacturing logistics. Square-Enix issued a letter last week warning customers that they may not get their physical copies on release date. Amazon has continued to prioritize necessary goods for shipment, pushing many items back a month or more. Best Buy has experienced significant delays in shipping many of its basic items, like movies and video games. They’re simply not a priority in this moment.
Games that are further out in the calendar year are still under development. Several developers have stated development continues while their employees work from home. It’s not ideal, but games have not completely stalled. But in the modern AAA video game industry, even the smallest issues can cause delays. So don’t be surprised if games like “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Marvel’s Avengers” are pushed back even further. Let’s face it, 2020 has been canceled.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.