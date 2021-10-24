The Lawton Community Theatre is bringing back its hit production of “The Last Five Years,” only this time fans can see the play live.
The show marks the first time since March 2020 that the theatre has hosted an adult production. Last year’s pre-pandemic “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” feels like a lifetime ago to Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director, and the director of “The Last Five Years.”
“I’m just excited we can offer something live again,” Harmon said.
Though grander plans were originally in place for October.
“The reason we are doing this show is because we had to postpone “Clue,” and we wanted something to put in its place,” Harmon said.
“The Last Five Years” is a two-person show with a minimalist feel. Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins are revising their lead roles from this Summer’s recorded version of the production.
“I think both Mikki and I have loved this show ever since we found out about it. I think every musical theatre actor dreams of being in this one someday,” Petersen previously told The Constitution.
Petersen started in theatre when he was just 10, he has been consistently on stage ever since. He began his professional acting career in 2017 when he played Ambrose Kemper in “Hello, Dolly!” at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, Texas. He serves at the technical director for the theatre.
Hankins is an entertainer and model from Fort Worth with 20 years of performing experience. She has starred as Maria in “West Side Story,” Esmerelda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” She also is a Disney princess-for-hire.
“The Last Five Years” artistically tells the story of Jamie, played by Petersen, and Cathy’s, played by Hankins, five-year relationship. Jamie, the boy, tells his perspective in chronological order, while Cathy, the girl, gives her side in reverse-chronological order. They only meet and interact at one point in the middle of the show, and then continue on their own stories. The show is pretty much all music, with 14 pop-style songs and ballads.
“It’s definitely a modern piece of theatre — which is not my particular style of show. Shows like ‘Hello, Dolly!’ or ‘Ragtime,’ are more in my wheelhouse, so directing this show has been a wonderful challenge for me. But I think between the artistry of our actors, and my own “old school” vision, we find a nice balance of artistic integrity and entertainment,” Harmon said.
The production is a limited time run, from Oct. 28 -31 at the John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell Avenue. Seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time.