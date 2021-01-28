After President Thomas Jefferson purchased that 827,000 square miles of Louisiana Territory from France in 1803 for $15 million, he must have gazed westward from Monticello, ever curious as to what it held. But his own exploration of it was out of the question — he was President of the United States.
The concept of an expedition to the Pacific had been planted in his mind while serving as ambassador to France after discussing such with John Ledyard, an adventurer and explorer, and later reading the journals of Alexander Mackenzie who described his overland expedition across Canada to the Pacific Ocean.
President Jefferson asked for and received funds from the Congress to establish the Corps of Discovery to explore the Louisiana Purchase, establish trade and sovereignty over the native peoples and to establish a US claim to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon territory before Europeans could lay claim to it.
Establishing the corps
To lead this expedition, he chose Meriwether Lewis, his personal secretary and U.S. Army captain, who in turn selected William Clark as his equal co-leader. Members of the corps were to be primarily recruited from the U.S. military.
Lewis and Clark had no idea of how long this expedition would take so they spent a lot of time “guessing” what supplies they would need and how much to take. Special silver medals (Indian Peace Medals) were designed with Jefferson’s portrait along with a message of friendship and peace to be given to the Indian nations they encountered.
To be prepared for any acts of hostility, the corps was equipped with the most advanced weapons and sufficient power and lead for their flintlocks. Knives, blacksmithing supplies, cartography equipment, flags, gift bundles and medicine became part of the equipment. Their cargo finally totaled five tons. This was not to be a weekend camping trip.
To ensure their success, Lewis wanted to recruit the best possible men. Such men were expected to be brave, unmarried and healthy and to be excellent hunters. He left the recruitment to Clark, who first went to Louisville, Kentucky, where he found his first recruits. This group eventually became known as the “Nine Young Men from Kentucky” (Bratton, Colter, Field, Field, Floyd, Gibson, Pryor, Shannon and Shields).
A total of 33 volunteers spent the winter of 1803-04 at Camp Dubois (Indiana Territory). In May 1804, the corps left Dubois to meet Lewis at St. Charles, Missouri. From there they followed the Missouri River and passed La Charrette, the last Euro-American settlement on the Missouri. Then it was on to what is now Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska.
Over the next two years, the Corps of Discovery (more commonly known as the Lewis and Clark Expedition) established relations with more than two dozen native tribes. Researchers believe that without the help of the tribes, members of the corps would have starved or become lost.
The leaders
Capt. Meriwether Lewis was born in Virginia in 1774. He joined the military in 1794 and served in the Ohio Valley and the Northwest Territory, where he became friends with William Clark. He was appointed by Jefferson to be his private secretary and then as commander of the expedition to the Pacific in 1803.
After his return from the Pacific in 1806, Lewis became governor of the Louisiana Territory. Personal and political difficulties caused him to suffer severe emotional problems and he died at an inn on the Natchez Trace in Tennessee in 1809. The cause of his death remains a mystery: Was it a homicide or a suicide?
Capt. William Clark was born in 1770, also in Virginia. His older brother was Gen. George Rogers Clark. He joined the army in 1792 and served in the Northwest Indian War. He resigned his commission in 1796 to work in the family business but when he accepted Lewis’ offer to join the expedition, Clark received a second lieutenant’s commission instead of a captaincy because of the military seniority system. This fact was concealed from members of the corps, who always referred to him as Capt. Clark.
Upon the expedition’s return in 1806, Clark was rewarded with double pay while on duty with the corps ($1,228), a warrant for 1,600 acres of land and appointment as Brigadier General of Militia and Superintendent of Indian Affairs for the Territory of Upper Louisiana. He also was appointed governor of the Missouri Territory. He married Julia Hancock in 1808 and named their son Meriwether Lewis Clark. Clark died in 1838.
This scientific expedition lasted almost two-and-one-half years, covered more than 8,000 miles, lost only one member and cost $40,000.
Additional study
In upcoming columns, I will describe those who made up the Corps of Discovery. You may recognize a surname or two.
There is a fascinating and readable book about the corps and its expedition — “Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West” by Stephen E. Ambrose.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.