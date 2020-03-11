Activision announced Monday that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” would receive a free-to-play battle royale add-on, “Warzone.” The game mode launched Tuesday, and is free to all players — even those who do not own a copy of the latest “Call of Duty” title. Perhaps taking a page out of EA’s playbook, in which “Apex Legends” — a spinoff of “Titanfall” — was released to wide acclaim and popularity, before settling into its niche in a post-”Fortnite” world.
“Warzone” allows players to join teams up to three across a traditional battle royale game and a new mode, “Plunder.” The former ups the number of players to 150 total, who must battle to the last-team standing while a deadly gas encircles the play area.
“Plunder” involves players trying to find loot crates filled with cash that are sprinkled across the map. Players can kill enemies in order to steal their cash, and compete in in-match contracts to earn extra money.
“Warzone” is similar to “Blackout” in “Call of Duty Black Ops IIII,” in that it includes an extensive vehicle selection that adds to the infantry dynamic. The expansive map, “Verdansk,” is almost too large and relies on vehicles in order to mobilize players quickly. Vehicles will be integral to success in “Plunder,” as players have to scour the map looking for treasure. To some, this ruins the pure infantry combat that’s prevalent in battle royale modes. But to others, it adds a new dynamic.
Like “Modern Warfare,” this new free-to-play battle royale mode will include cross play. Players can join up and fight against others across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC ecosystems. All stats and unlockables will be saved to the player’s system-wide account that can be used across all three ecosystems. Those same unlockables and reward progressions will be included in multiplayer and Special Ops in the full game.
The timing of this release is questionable, to say the least. “Fortnite” still commands the vast majority of playtime and mindshare in the battle royale genre — easily supplanting “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds,” which helped popularize the idea. Even “Blackout” couldn’t generate enough interest to make any sort of dent in “Fortnite’s” popularity. At this point, releasing a battle royale game title of any sort without some massive innovative hook is like trying to release an MMORPG in the months and years following the original release of “World of Warcraft.”
It’s even more confusing, considering “Warzone” comes four months after “Modern Warfare” released. Had the battle royale mode released with the game at launch last year, it might have generated some interest and could have carved out its own niche ala “Apex Legends.” As it stands now, it’s a late release to last year’s game and doesn’t really do a whole lot to separate itself from “Blackout.”
Perhaps that’s why Activision has opted to release the game for free across all platforms. Never one to pass up a dime, the publisher has already announced microtransactions and in-game purchases. This release could go the same way as “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered,” which launched as a pure title, but was then weighed down with so many microtransactions that the game, as it is today, is fundamentally broken — and abandoned.
The “Call of Duty” brand may not be the juggernaut that it was at its height around the time of “Call of Duty Black Ops,” but it’s still massively popular. But the industry is constantly evolving and the traditional gun-on-gun multiplayer of “Call of Duty” doesn’t seem to hold attention that it once did. Activision obviously sees the interests of gamers shifting more toward the battle royale formula, and is doing everything it can in order to position “Call of Duty” ahead of that shift in order to maintain another decade of dominance. But adding vehicles to the formula and calling it a day is not going to encourage players to drop “Fortnite” or “Apex Legends” and come running to another fairly generic “Call of Duty” experience. As it stands, “Warzone” has some interesting ideas, but it’s a small fish in a fairly small pond that’s dominated by a shark in the form of Epic’s “Fortnite,” and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.