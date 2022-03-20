Howard Bellamy, one half of The Bellamy Brothers, has been playing music professionally with his brother for 47 years. He’s been writing music with him for a lot longer than that.
“I can sort of feel what he’s going to do while we’re playing,” Bellamy said. “Singing harmony, I can almost feel he’s going to go the wrong way, and I go the wrong way with him.”
In 1975, The Bellamy Brothers, Howard and David, had signed to a record label, Curb Records. They released one single, “Nothin’ Heavy,” to lukewarm reception, and embarked on a tour where they met and befriended Neil Diamond.
It was Diamond who suggested that the duo record and release a version of the song, “Let Your Love Flow,” a song written by one of his roadies, Larry E. Williams.
The song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts and launched a long career with many other hits for the brothers.
At that time, the brothers’ sound was more Country Rock than the more strictly country act they would become. That change would officially begin with the release of their second hit, “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me,” but the brothers’ country roots go back much further than that.
The brothers were taught to play music by their father, who played various instruments in Country Swing bands in and around Darby, Florida, where the duo was born and still live today. Their father bought them a Mel Bay chord book when they were children, and demonstrated the chords for them, playing along and guiding them as they learned to make music.
“He was the only one of his brothers that was at all musically inclined,” Bellamy said. “He had a pretty crude understanding of music, and he taught us our own crude style.”
Howard Bellamy is very proud of the fact he’s continued to make music with his brother as long as he has. He says it’s the discipline the two learned as boys that have kept them together when so many other family musical acts have split up over the years.
“I don’t know if it’s easier or not,” Bellamy said. “I think it might be harder. How many acts that are brothers can you name that are still together? But I think you have a certain special way of communicating with your brother that you don’t have with someone else.”
The two have toured the world together, including a lot of stops in Texas and Oklahoma. Bellamy says he feels a certain connection to the area, and is excited to be coming back to Lawton to perform, a city the brothers have performed in several times over their career.
“We have a very strong fan base in Texas and Oklahoma,” Bellamy said. “I think there’s a strong dance culture in the area that helped us find a place there, and there’s so much musical history in the area. We’ve had some of that rub off on us, I think.”