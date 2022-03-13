“The Batman” is the caped crusader like he’s never been seen before in live action.
Dark — both in the most literal and figurative senses — and almost depressing, director Matt Reeves’ newest take on Bruce Wayne and his alter ego is some of the bleakest “Batman” fiction published. This new approach eschews the almost edge-lord nature of Ben Affleck’s admittedly underrated turn for a more grounded, albeit extremely haunting version that draws upon surprising source material for inspiration. Robert Pattinson cements himself already as the best actor to take on the role since Michael Keaton in 1989, but is somehow outshined by the even more brilliant Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle before she becomes known as Catwoman.
There’s a lot to unpack in “The Batman.” To say it’s a deep, heavy movie would be a bit of an understatement. There are no flashy large scale action sequences — though, one can definitely see the “Daredevil” inspiration in a few hallway fights — and no world-shattering stakes pitting Batman against a plot to destroy the world — or at least Gotham City. Instead, it’s a more intimate experience that draws upon the stories that inspired Wayne’s moniker of the “World’s Greatest Detective.” There’s definite strands of DNA straight from David Fincher’s “Sev7n” in this movie. It’s an inspired decision that works for a tortured Bruce Wayne trying to figure out his place in the world as a Batman in only his second year. The movie even heavily hints that it’s Batman’s presence that inspires the larger-than-life criminals like the Riddler, who’s at the heart of the murder-mystery that drives the film.
Riddler was previously portrayed on screen by Jim Carrey in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 “Batman Forever.” Paul Dano dons the…question mark…for a take that harkens much more to Fincher’s “Zodiac” than the over-the-top colorful Carrey performance. His on-screen murders are brutal and disturbing — portrayed in an almost Wes Craven serial killer manner. Dano’s portrayal and backstory are even more unnerving in a post-Jan. 6 world. This Riddler is demented and terrifying, though his actual riddles are pretty easy to decipher — perhaps the most disappointing aspect of his character.
Kravitz, who was once deemed “too urban” for a small role in “The Dark Knight Rises,” sets the standard for Selina Kyle performances for the future. She never utters the name, “Catwoman,” but she doesn’t need to do so. Her femme fatale more than stands up to Batman and the other powerful men of this film. She has a sense of urgency of her own that is still — sadly — rare to see in film.
Ironically, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is the most surprising aspect of this film. Anyone who sees his name and immediately dismisses it due to “Twilight” has not been paying attention to the man’s career over the last decade. He has established himself on a tier above almost any other actor in Hollywood. So when his casting was met with extreme trepidation — a tradition for “Batman” actors dating back to Keaton — the reaction was always amusing to his fans. But Pattinson has never played a character quite like Bruce Wayne’s playboy persona. Well, he still hasn’t.
This Bruce is a haunted man who’s still haunted by the demons of his parents’ murders. There’s no playboy here. This Bruce is a broken man who only feels whole while wearing the mask and instilling fear in the criminals of Gotham City. The role is not just a coping mechanism for grief, it’s become the dominant aspect of his personality, and has completely taken over his life. It’s an approach that’s been done multiple times throughout his more than 80-year comic history, but is rarely explored in live action. In what is almost certainly a first for the franchise, Batman’s screen time vastly outnumbers Bruce Wayne’s screen time.
Batman is the star of this film, not Bruce Wayne. And this Batman is an absolute monster. His first appearance — merely minutes into the nearly three-hour runtime — feels like a monster’s first appearance in a horror film. His efficient dispatching of a gang of criminals is treated not with a sense of awe or coolness — such as Batman’s famous warehouse infiltration in “Batman v. Superman” — but with horror and appall. Reeves adds a nice touch when the man Batman rescues is more afraid of his rescuer than his assailants.
“The Batman” takes a more modern approach to “Batman” storytelling compared to some more recent attempts. Many of its themes feel even more personable and timely in a post-truth era. Some may find this movie less enjoyable because of that, and it’s understandable. Riddler’s plot echoes how the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. was organized. The cult of personality that surrounds him is eerily reminiscent of recent real world examples.
Reeves threads the balance of comic book adventure with grounded realism much better than Christopher Nolan ever did in his “Dark Knight” trilogy. The characters maintain the grandiose personalities of their comic book counterparts while still fitting into this realistic Gotham City. Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, fits that goofy mob boss role amazingly well. The fact that Farrell is absolutely unrecognizable under that makeup makes his performance even more impressive.
“The Batman” is the darkest take on Batman yet with scenes that are much more drawn out and meditative within Gotham’s oppressive atmosphere. It makes for what is assuredly the best “Batman” live action film yet, but one that could be the least re-watchable. That’s a compliment.
“The Batman” is playing now in theaters. It will debut on HBO Max in 45 days.