For 46 years, the Arts for All Festival has been Southwest Oklahoma’s premier cultural event, drawing in visitors from across the country for a weekend of art, entertainment and food. The festival is a massive cooperative undertaking between civic groups, businesses, the Arts for All member organizations and hundreds of volunteers.
Every year during the festival Shepler Park fills with artists, food vendors and visitors creating a beautiful cacophony of sound — until now. The Arts for All Festival has officially been postponed until May 2021.
It was a hard decision to make. Not only does the festival bring in money to the Lawton-Fort Sill community and to Arts for All Inc., but many artists count on the festival to sustain them financially through the spring months.
“The question of how to proceed with the festival has weighed heavily on our minds,” said Bobbi Matchette, executive director of Arts for All.
Indeed, Matchette and members of the Arts for All board have spent days researching possible scenarios in which the festival could continue this year.
“We really thought we might be able to reschedule it, but we just kept hitting roadblocks,” Matchette said.
She had hoped for a miracle, but one was not forthcoming. By the end of March it was clear that the festival would not be able to be held in May as it had been originally scheduled. And, after much research, it became clear that other dates would also be difficult. Arts for All, and all of its member groups, work hard to make sure no two events in town get booked on the same weekend. With so many other events being postponed or rescheduled it became nearly impossible for the festival not to overlap with another event.
“We actually did think about a couple of later days, possibly in June or July, but we saw the community being filled up with other events and we knew that wouldn’t fit right,” Matchette said.
Matchette is quick to point out that the festival is not being canceled. This is simply a postponement; a brief pitstop before the festival can pick back up again in 2021.
“We want to be positive. We will have a glorious festival next year,” Matchette said. “The only thing we want canceled is the virus.”
Artists and vendors that have already paid their booth fees are having those fees refunded, according to Matchette. All of the artists who juried for this year’s festival will automatically jury for the festival next year — no one is losing their place.
And while the loss of funds from the festival will hurt, Matchette said it was nothing compared to the loss some artists might suffer. Arts for All’s largest fundraiser, its annual gala held every fall, is still scheduled to take place.
“Everybody in the world is wondering how we will be changed after all of this shakes out. And we will be changed, we know that. Artists are hopeful people. I think it’s a bit like violets growing up through cracks in the concrete,” Matchette said. “You just can’t stop the creative spirit.”