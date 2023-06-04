Throughout her life, Lorene M. Wood was known as the twisted chef.
Now, the twisted chef, who grew up in Lawton and lives in Chickasha, has published her own book “Love Big Eat Well: Living the Dream, Bistro Lorene (A Twisted Chef Cookbook)”.
“It’s almost like a journal with recipes,” Wood said, adding that she loves to cook and to write, and this book simply was a combination of those two.
Wood grew up in Lawton and worked for Goodyear before moving to Chickasha in 2003. When she and her husband bought a convenience store, she put in a cafe and also sold food. Eventually, they sold the store and she went to work for State Farm.
Later, the owner of a country club asked her to open a restaurant in the club, which she agreed to, and eventually, she opened her own restaurant, Bistro Lorene, in the southern part of Chickasha.
She had her restaurant for three years before a disagreement with the owner of the building forced her to close. The hospital then asked her to manage its food services.
Throughout the years, Wood made a name for herself as the “twisted chef,” because she would make “comfort food with a twist.”
When her husband passed away, Wood said she decided to work on her book, because he had always encouraged her to do so.
“This is not your regular cook book,” Wood said. “It’s a peek into my twisted thoughts.”
Wood explained the book was written as if “we are talking.” It doesn’t only consist of recipes, but also the stories behind it. The stories of customers, the stories of the dream to open and own a restaurant, as well as little writings she had done during the years.
“My publisher encouraged me to put it in there,” she said.
The book is available for $35 in-person. It also is available on Amazon.