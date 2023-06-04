Love Big Eat Well

The cover of Lorene M. Wood’s “Love Big Eat Well” book.

 Courtesy photo

Throughout her life, Lorene M. Wood was known as the twisted chef.

Now, the twisted chef, who grew up in Lawton and lives in Chickasha, has published her own book “Love Big Eat Well: Living the Dream, Bistro Lorene (A Twisted Chef Cookbook)”.

Recommended for you