Even in a time of pandemic, there’s no down time for Thanh Le. It’s offered time to really get down deep into his art, both in 1GCrew and with his solo music. Production skills have grown and he’s grown into his voice, not just as a rapper but as a singer/songwriter.
“Everything’s sounding really better,” he said.
With his 1GCrew partner, Oli Rey Ben (ORB), the pair are putting out some of their strongest work, both in quality and production, with a new track called “Equality.” It’s a song where ORB really takes his heart out and shows you what makes it beat. It’s going to be part of an upcoming five or six song EP called “Show and Tell.” It definitely does both. Le said it’s a high point in their partnership.
At the same time, Le has been working on his solo project. Dropping the rap portion of his skill set for the two songs readying for upcoming release, he said he’s taking ownership of his voice and also letting his musicianship leap to the fore as he works with producer Brandon “Had Enough” Young. He already has a couple of songs out, “Living the Dream” and “Window Pain” that have been making a mark through the summer.
Of course, the shutdown of most live music during the pandemic hit right when 1GCrew was earning a top tier reputation for their performances. Le said they miss the stage and being up close with their fans. But they’ll return when it’s time. Both members are parents and know that being sensible is a matter of life and death – you can’t make music when you’re sick or dead.
“We’re looking forward to going live when it’s good, probably next summer,” he said. “It’s not worth the risk. It sucks, but it is what it is.”
You can keep up with 1GCrew and Thanh Le through most social media and YouTube.
What goes better together than good music and a good day out on two wheels?
Well, the Rowdy Rascals are making sure you know it’s the best thing going this Saturday with Hog Day 2020. Talk about a great lineup of local musicians, You have Hi-Way 62 kicking things off from 12:30 to 3 p.m., followed by Ralph Spears & Friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Local legends The Garagemahalix will close out the night with a performance from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The fundraiser dice run kicks off with bikes out from D.J.’s Bait Shop in Edgewater Park at noon and last bike in at 4 pm. Entrants are $10 for singles and $15 for doubles and all proceeds will help transport children to Shriners Hospitals.
If you’re hungry for breakfast, come out between 8 and 11 a.m. for an all you can eat breakfast by donation that benefits the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department.
The new album released by Sacramento, Calif., alt-metal heroes Deftones, “Ohms” is out and after four years since “Gore,” it feels like a much needed return to form.
Opening with “Genesis,” the dreamy takes a punch to the gut to kick in this collection. It’s the mix of raw and rich that takes “Ceremony” into a spiritual zone that touches the best forms of the band’s musical meld — https://youtu.be/F3J3mzTOZ94.
The opening of “Urantia” riffs its way into slinky sung verses. Coupled with Chino Moreno’s stoney melodic voice over grinding guitar chugs, it creates a great dichotomy. It’s reminiscent of some of the magic moments from their classic “White Pony” album.
Dissonance greets the opening notes to “Error” before a vibrant kick drum sets off the tempo, proving it to be a misnomer for the track name — https://youtu.be/V0gF8CQASTA.
Screaming out with angst-addled effigy, Moreno’s call out verse to open “the Spell of Mathematics” takes its turns into soothing theorems and blistering cacophony to create an album highlight — https://youtu.be/B0VLaMwOIco.
The segue into the luminous “Pompeji” creates a nice space to breathe and enjoy the atmospherics before it hits its grinding groove. It’s followed by the radiant electric emotion of “This Link is Dead” that breathes a vibrant energy reminiscent of “Around the Fur” era Deftones.
The album’s closing two tracks ride out this collection with a musically mystic sound. “Headless” sounds and feels as if its driven by heart and pulsing passion. As Moreno, sings, “It’s contagious.”
The title-track, “Ohms” sends the collection out with a groovy bang that blends all the best elements of what the Deftones have mastered into their sound over their 32 year history. Delirious and groggy, it hits the spot — https://youtu.be/uY_a-5kd94M.
If you’re a Deftones fan, this album hits the mark. If you’re not, give the album a listen and there’s a good chance you will be by track 10’s end.
This week’s selection for the Songs from the Sequestration brings Hank Williams to mind. As everybody gets further into each other’s grill, as they say, about life today, it may be time to ”Mind Your Own Business”:https://youtu.be/RZH2bmbUTl4.
It’s probably the best advice most of the time.
I was listening to an early 2000s classic that’s well worth a revisit for those in the know and a discovery for those who don’t. El Paso, Texas’, late, great post punk outfit At The Drive In. Released in 2000, their album ”Relationship of Command” broke through with its eclectic mix that sounded like the love child of Rage Against the Machine and Jane’s Addiction raised on The Clash — https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=at+the+drive+in+relationship+of+command.
After 197 straight weeks, the 198th edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist something special is going to the artificial intelligence realm as there’s none here on Earth, so to speak. Tune in Sunday night for a replay of the Robo-Riffic Rock & Soul Show to find out what kind of cool musical mumbo jumbo comprises this week’s edition of the column’s radio show.
“There’s no menu. You get what you deserve.”
