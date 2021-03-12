A 15-year-old Lawton kid is making music with the big boys and, man, what a debut.
A new five-song EP by Sovereign, “The Chosen” is a top notch production that features some great collaborations. From opening track “Monday Blues” featuring Takeez to “You Never Know” with Knuckles on board, it’s a tight new collection of what’s turning into a distinct Lawton sound of hip hop.
With “Money Mission” and Meniz Rodman, Sovereign hits some fantastic funk into the mix and with Twixxy That Gemini joining him on “Cinnamon Sticks” it sounds as sweet as you’d expect. Closing with the collaboration with Raul Roman called “The One,” Sovereign is making his statement.
He has a lot of say. You’d expect that for the son of Triston for Dummies who’s already made his own impact as both, musician and author. Sovereign said the project follows a paternal nudge.
“I really didn’t even plan on getting into a project but my dad asked me if I was interested and it sounded cool to have people rap on my beats, so I accepted,” he said. “I made all the beats in my room on my bed on my laptop.”
The father said he couldn’t be prouder. He said his son surprised him.
“As a musician myself, I always wondered if my musical inclinations would pass down to my kids, so I was delighted to discover that Sovereign was producing,” he said. “He actually started on an app and never said a word to me. One day he was just making full beats and I was completely floored.”
Triston said Sovereign has the same creative addiction he and so many others carry. It’s a good addiction.
“It’s the one that tethers us to the creative process to the point that we’re staying up until 4 or 5 in the morning mastering our craft,” he said.
Sovereign said he was drawn into making music first by listening to EDM (electronic dance music). It’s the genre he works with the most, although he said he likes listening to future bounce, future bass, future funk, chiptune (video game music), and many other genres. It’s led him to a self-education in making the music and art he loves. It comes from being a quiet kid focused on his expression.
“Well, I’m really chill, I don’t really talk much,” he said. “I express all my emotions through the music I make and listen to.”
You can give the new EP a listen online: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-chosen-ep/1554707652.
Ever the hustler, Sovereign said he’s up for helping out other aspiring musicians.
“If you need me to make a beat for you,” he said, “it’s only $50.”
Ashleigh Overby, better known musically as Ayvio, is following up his 2019 album “To Her, With Love” with a new song that’s based on the one thing humanity needs to find most: “Common Ground.”
Produced by long-time collaborator Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson, the new track is the first release to his new EP due later this year called “Wanderlust.” The EP will feature five songs written during the height of the pandemic lockdown
“The songs really tell what it was like for me and my wife being in close quarters for extended periods of time. The big difference in the creative process of this project and my last album, ‘To Her, With Love’ is where and how the songs came about.”
Ayvio said his prior songs were written in Fyu-Chur’s studio and would be honed to a producer-crafted beat. This time, he said he wrote nearly the entire project at home using the Voisey app and then Fyu-Chur built the sound according to what was written. “Common Ground” was the first product of this new direction. Still, the lyrics behind the songs are borne from real life with his wife and family.
“It’s a song about communication breaking down and me really trying to figure out what is bothering my wife,” he said. “At times, she gets really quiet and there’s a disconnect. During those times, it feels like we’re in different worlds and I want nothing more than to figure out how to be connected again.”
Following the 2019 album, Ayvio said he learned more about who he is as an artist. From that, confidence to create has blossomed.
“I still haven’t quite figured it out all the way, but I’m closer to it than ever,” he said. “I’ve grown more comfortable in my artistry and more confident. I remember being unsure of how my music would be received because I mix a lot of different styles together and I don’t really sound a lot like everyone you hear on the radio. However, after ‘To Her, With Love’ was well received, my debut concert was a success, I’ve gotten radio play across the country and been invited to perform at various events, I was a little more comfortable being me in my music.”
You can officially pick up the song via iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify today.
Again, it’s good to know an array of talented musicians. Because, sometimes, they send you something a little bit special.
That’s what happened when Stash Hileman sent a demo of an acoustic song he’s been developing called ”Our Letter.” It’s about the head-smashing madness that comes with not being able to attend live shows, let alone put one on yourself. It’s a strong follow-up to last year’s “Rookie of the Year” with his ”Millennial Trash” album.
“So, it’s basically a punk rock song, but it’s a letter from fans everywhere and how we feel about the deprivation of live music,” he said.
He’s almost done with the mix-down and final version of the song. Then it’s going to be a one-off single
A Lebanese guitarists/singer has a new song called “Who’s to Blame” that is intended to shed lights on social injustices such as discrimination and racism.
Anthony Assaker calls the song a “shout out to everyone listening to stop for a second and think about important topics … that we have created over centuries and are blinding us in our day-to-day lives.” After making a name for himself with breakthrough Lebanese metal acts Kaoteon and Death Tribe, he decided to explore his singer/songwriter side. He said rough tracking of the song started to gain attending during the presidential election. First shared among “friends, cousins and expats in the U.S. who shared it with their connections,” the song gained traction. He hopes it’s touched lives.
“This is why I do music in the first place,” he said. “To have a voice for the voiceless. This is not just a music track but rather a shout out to everyone listening to stop for a second and think about important topics like discrimination, racism prejudice and social injustice that we have created over centuries and are blinding us in our day-to-day lives.”
Sonically, it braves into the realm of a slightly more mellow System of a Down. Its message hits harder than the music.
The politically charged video went viral in the Middle Eastern community during the U.S. election, racking up more than 70,000 views while still officially unreleased. Filmed in Amsterdam where Assaker currently resides, you can check out “Who’s to Blame”: https://youtu.be/fEgwBjpxli8.
“I felt the need to record a track that I can pass on to others in the hope that I could inspire them to accept the others without judgement,” he said. “Every single journey is beautiful, and we have to make sure that we provide equal opportunities to everyone.”
“Who’s to Blame” is also available to stream: at https://anthonyassaker.hearnow.com/.
If you’ve never heard Courtney Barnett, then check out a live show from January 2020 recorded in Australia during a benefit in the aftermath of the devastating brush fires. It’s what Neil Young-inspired punk/alt-rock sounds like these days and it’s a good addition to the Songs of the Sequestration: https://youtu.be/8L_WxZUMjC0.
