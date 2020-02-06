I’ve been thinking about such things, and what I intended to talk about was how lately I haven’t really had much to talk about, as some of you may or may not have noticed. But then the threat of Snowmaggedon pops up, and suddenly that’s all any of us can talk about.
But first, let’s get back to not having anything to talk about.
There’s a line in one of my Top Ten favorite songs, “Angel from Montgomery,” written by John Prine, and (in my opinion) best performed by Bonnie Raitt, that has rung true and haunted my thoughts since the first time I ever heard it. The line in the song goes like this:
“How the hell can a person go to work in the morning, and come home in the evening, and have nothing to say?”
That’s been the breakdown of many a marriage, I suspect. Trouble starts to brew when life gets too boring. I suppose I’m pleading guilty of being boring myself. Often, by the time my day is done, so am I.
When I first started this column a whopping 15 years ago, funny things happened to me all the time. I mean, ALL THE TIME. I think back on a story of when I was with the kids at the Chinese drive-through, ordering food. It was a beautiful spring day, and our windows were down when a wasp flew in. The kids were small, and both were in the back seat where the wasp was. There was screaming and swatting by everyone. Just then, an exterminator truck pulled alongside and asked me if I needed any help.
Come on, that’s funny. I was so taken aback by the fact that it was an exterminator who tried to come to our rescue, I couldn’t stop laughing.
Yes, crazy occurrences like that, or a newborn baby donkey, or a runaway dog all made for great fodder for a column. When the kids were small, up until the time they grew out of adolescence, there was never a dull moment. But from high school on, it’s been a downhill slide ever since.
Now the donkey’s gone, that good dog died — though, admittedly, there have been others after him — and the nest is 97% empty. The girls are grown, and while they can still make me laugh like no other, frankly, (and I don’t mean this in a bad way, but of course it is) they’re just not as funny as they used to be.
Time for grandkids, you say? Those kids just aren’t cooperating as yet.
Which leaves me to work on my social skills and my sense of humor … but in the meantime, thank goodness the weather around here is occasionally interesting.
So, how about that snow?