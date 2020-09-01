Linda Perdue joined TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) because she needed accountability. She had lost weight in the past but always managed to gain it back. In TOPS she found a helpful, encouraging group of people who would help her stay on track.
“This time, the commitment I made wasn’t just to myself it was to my fellow TOPS members,” Perdue said.
These days, Perdue is recognized as the most successful member of the Lawton chapter of TOPS. She met her weight loss goal and has kept it off for over a year now, reaching KOPS (Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly) status. She has been an inspiration to her fellow members, who named her their queen.
“I don’t know what that means, but they gave me a crown,” Perdue said.
Recently, members of the group received awards during the Oklahoma TOPS awards ceremonies. Lee Rasco, who has lost 26 pounds, won the Male Division 2 category for most weight loss. Meanwhile, Betty Klein and Louise Ahrens both reached KOPS status themselves.
“Our main goal is encouragement,” Dawn Freeman, the TOPS chapter Leader for Lawton said. “We don’t follow a specific diet or anything, we just encourage each other.”
The group is actively looking for new members.
“It is the most economical weight loss group you can join,” Perdue said.
The cost to join TOPS is $32 a year, with a $2 due each month that is waived with any weight loss that month.
“This chapter here in Lawton has been very important to me,” Perdue said. “When I first came they were friendly and were excited that I found the group and were supportive of my journey, they always made me feel very successful in the way that they treated me.”
The Lawton chapter of TOPS meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Salvation Army Church, 1314 E. Everyone is welcome.