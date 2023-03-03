Takeez knows how to celebrate his birthday each year.
When March 7 hits, you’re going to be on the receiving end of presents from the biggest voice in Southwest Oklahoma with the drop of his new single, “Interrogation.” Takeez said he releases a new single every year on his birthday. This one has a purpose, he said in his own indomitable way.
“I wanted to put out a PSA that I’m very much still alive,” he said before adding a note to his haters. “And they still ain’t worth a wooden nickel and they got a face a mother could never love.”
That’s that scrappy spirit I’ve grown to love over the years. This song is about “laughing at your haters,” Takeez said.
So, let’s find out what “Interrogation” is all about. Fortunately, I got an early listen to the original version of it. A “clean” version will join this one in release March 7.
Always filled with the meanest beats joined with old school soul music and Takeez’s leisurely delivery filled with fiery messages. This one will raze a lesser neighborhood than his.
Following his one man can do it all ethos, the hook and production are all Takeez. But this one has a guest vocal from Yung Jones that helps propel it into a new place.
“Yung Jones is a dope rapper out of Oklahoma City that I called on for the feature because, like me, he was a vet, over 15 projects and still killing,” he said. “He deals with some of the same hater issues that I do and he’s supremely talented.”
Just because a new single’s out, don’t count Takeez out. He’s working on his follow-up to his last full-length album, ”sHoRtYdEuCe” with a hopefully released in 2023 collection called “When Life Took Purpose To Prom”
“Right now, I’m focused on a new album, not sure exactly when it will come out but I’m excited about it,” he said. “I’m going to take my time crafting this one as well. I’m just blessed to still be creating and falling in love with the process every time.”
March 7 is the day you’ll be able to find “Interrogation” on all online music outlets, including: https://shortydeuce.bandcamp.com.
Visit the online edition of the column at swoknewscom to click on the link early and hear Takeez’s back catalog and visit on March 7 to hear “Interrogation” when it drops. As always, the column is free to read online.
There’s a new sound in town.
Besides his duties as band leader for local favorite Brothers Dupree local Hammond B-3 player Danny Cox has a new venture. He has assembled some of the finest musicians in this area to form Triple B Jazz.
“I’ve always been a jazz guy in heart and do play with some jazz groups from time to time in Oklahoma City,” he said. “Being on the live music scene in Lawton I’ve heard a lot from locals tired of hearing the same ol’ tunes over and over; some bands in this area get stuck on playing.”
Calling the sound “foot tapping, smooth jazz with a mix of old school R&B” with a touch of soft rock, Cox said the idea is to create a nice, pleasant easy listening environment.
Cox, who also sings, is joined by Barry Leday on drums/vocals; Maceo Hall, saxophone; Russell Hulme, guitar/vocals; and Jimmy King, on bass.
“We have been getting a great response from local venues; actually ‘souled out’ two shows back to back,” he said. “Seemed like locals were ready for a new, fresh, live music scene.”
The band has “a lot of shows in the works,” Cox said, including plans for “Jazz in the Park 2” and at a new outdoor music venue called “DIRTS” at the Cache exit to Oklahoma 115 from U.S. 62.
Triple B Jazz are next booked for a free 6 to 9 p.m. March 18 performance at Small Mountain Street Tacos in Medicine Park.
You can follow Triple B Jazz on Facebook.
After a long search and some yeoman’s efforts by Francis Balliet filling in amongst his many projects, Fildio has found their voice as a new frontman is on board.
Cyril native Adam Cearnal, who’s been honing his chops performing with Dani Carson and solo has stepped into the slot, joining bassist Ben Ellis, guitarist Clay Commings and drummer Nathan Red Elk as Fildio prepares for a steady number of live shows in the coming months.
You can check the band out at 9 p.m. Saturday night when they take the stage at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.