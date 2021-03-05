Takeez Meals isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. Tracking music as Takeez, he says it fiercely through his music.
With today’s world premiere of his new video, “Patriot Games,” he’s making sure his message hits your eyes as hard as your ears. And he’s not mincing words.
“‘Patriot Games’ conceptualizes the anger of a black man in America dealing with overt racism during the deplorable years of Donald Trump’s presidency,” he said.
Takeez said the video is the black version of the 2005 movie “Snapped.” In it, he kidnaps his neighbor played by Steven Knuckolls, better known as hick hop star Knuckles, starring as a racist neighbor who pushes the artist too far and finds out where the line is drawn. It’s meant to invoke discussion. Arguments if needed, he said.
“I’m hoping that it will make the opposition angry enough to want to talk, because I have to know what it is that ticks and tocks in their brains to make them hate,” he said.
Knuckles said that he didn’t really know what to do when asked to portray the antagonist that pushes Takeez too far. It didn’t take long for him to realize the importance of the opportunity to bring a message that needs to be received.
“But after I thought more about it I realized I absolutely should be the one to play in it,” he said. “My genre of Country Rap is constantly accused of being racist due to things like the Confederate flag being prominent in a lot of videos and at a lot of concerts.
Knuckles said his being in the video could help generate a conversation about racism. A tough choice was resolved with an answer with where he stands.
“I believe that in order for our country to keep moving forward we have to have tough conversations,” he said.
That conversation Takeez is pushing is for America to take a look at its role in divides that have been growing since 1619 when the first slave ship breached the nation’s shoreline. He said you can only take so much as a people. Sometimes you have to give it back.
“I hope that this will put white supremacy on notice, you can only poke a bear for so long,” he said. “I want the hate to stop and I want people to unite, but until then, the black community is on a premise of dealing with the problem accordingly: you bring peace we will bring peace, you bring a fight, we will bring the fight, we reciprocate well.”
As shown with his first big single from about five years ago, “Stokely Carmichael,” Takeez knows his history. He said he’s living it daily. It’s a fact of life for all of Black America. The song’s lyrics are tough and spare no words of kindness when shown little. It’s the steam that propels the rage built up in this machine.
“We have never been on the offensive, we have been on defense all of our lives in America,” he said. “We are simply giving what we get.”
The column’s 2020 Co-MVP, Takeez is releasing “Patriot Games” as the first single to his next EP, “WiseSpokenIII,” due to for an April 2 release. It’s part of something bigger he said.
“It is the third installment to a conscious mixtape series,” he said. “This is some of the best music I have ever made in my life and I cannot wait to give it to you.”
Taking cues from his two 2020 releases, the 13-track Album of the Year, “sHoRtYdEuCe” and “The Elements EP,” this one is on track to be another masterpiece of original music. The blending of soul, 1970s funk and hip hop heaviness provides a unique flavor to this non-stop music machine. Takeez hustles like few others.
Knuckles has his own new release, “Sweet Addiction” that world premiered Thursday night. It’s a pretty powerful visual to help tell the tale of a pull that you can’t fight. Look up the link and see and hear what I mean.
Lawton’s Titan Metal has unleashed a masterpiece with its new single, “In the Blood.”
Available now on iTunes and Apple Music as well as on other online platforms very soon, it’s worth the search. Plug in your headphones and prepare to bang your head for this Dayton Keel-propelled project. He wants you to hear what the heavy metal family is all about.
This is a prime example of the molten metal that Lawton has become known for over the years. Meticulous musician precision seams everything together between Keel’s pinch harmonic squeals and staccato riffing on guitar, drummer David Dodson’s propulsive drum work coupled with Deadcore’s Mike “Bear” Bennett’s driving bass lines and the blending of seven heavyweight vocalists: Titan Metal’s Ricky Warren, Deadcore’s Josh Katvala and Scotty Golden, formerly of Deadcore and now of Godzai Melissa Tehauno, Backwash’s Aaron “A-Bob” Hite, Komatryp’s Roy Driggers, and Nacho Kart’s Garrett Glass.
It’s heavy metal heaven made from Lawton.
Its concept is born from that chosen family of friends who won’t ever let you down, Keel said. It’s something implicit with the local heavy metal community. All on the track are Railhead Saloon veterans. As their stages have grown with their successes, that sense of a musical family now encompasses a wide range. He said they are the inspiration
“This song is about people you don’t even know who will do anything to help strangers,” he said. “This song is about the nature of the human soul helping others in need.”
Keel cited the number of people who have contributed to help assist Rafael Montez during his recent medical troubles.
“So many people helped him, because he is that kind of person who will bend over backwards for you,” he said. “That is a great example of what this song is about.”
Keel said it was a project built on doing something big. Also a 20-year member of Deadcore, he’s used to performing with seven people or more on stage. But in the studio, there were challenges to face.
“We really wanted to create a song with all our friends singing on it,” he said. “It was hard having seven vocalists on a song and for it to not sound rushed or just a free for all screaming frenzy. But we planned it very well and it came out very well.”
Very excited and proud are understatements for the feeling of getting this song together and out, Keel said. Engineered at his home studio, Brandon Cramer mixed it at his 1121 Recordings Studio and Provo Provenzano from Everybody Panic! mastered the final version from his Oklahoma City studio.
Putting together the song meant a community effort. Keel said A-Bob gets “all the praise” for the pre-chorus and chorus.
“He came up with the lyrics and we loved them,” he said. “Then we placed them into our music.”
Driggers’ voice was a must-have, according to Keel. Known as a vicious riff-machine with his guitar, his vocals match his instrumental power.
“We were blown away when we came over recorded his vocals,” he said.
The whole crew of singers wrote their own lyrics and laid down their tracks like the prose they are. Keel said they are “all so amazing in their own way.”
“I can’t wait for you to hear this song,” he said. “Basically it’s available anywhere where digital music is sold. Just search ‘Titan Metal.”
It’s about time. Chasing the Coyote is making its live music debut at 4 p.m. Saturday via the band’s Facebook page. The show was originally scheduled for later but has since been updated.
Guitarist Ryan Tyler has said there’s a lot of excitement for the band to perform in front of an audience. Ready to make their live mark with the release of their self-titled debut EP, COVID-19 closed stages and capped off an avenue for momentum.
But with technology at hand, the will to do what you do outweighs it all.
The performance is expected to slate through the five-song on the debut CD but there may be some surprises. You’ll have to tune in to find out. I will.
This week’s Song for the Sequestration is best seen through this video of Fugazi during its peak form performing before an audience in the mid-1980s. If ”Waiting Room” doesn’t make you want to get up, then it’s probably about you: https://youtu.be/SGJFWirQ3ks.
This video is a testament to what’s missing while live music is still limping along at venues.
