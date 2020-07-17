A pair of local hip hop heavyweights joined forces to shake out their “demons” with one of the most hype songs heard in a while.
Setting off the 4th of July weekend with its release, “Demons” by Takeez Meals, a.k.a. Takeez, and Steven Nuckolls, a.k.a. Nuckles, forges a powerhouse of a track. These two guys are hustlers and know how to give their fans what they need, not necessarily what they want. I’d love to hear more from these two united in verse as they challenge each other to new realms.
So would others. The video has already racked up over 90,000 views on YouTube: •Takeez X Knuckles — “Demons” — https://youtu.be/xkwLKVguy9I.
Produced by Takeez (although he goes by Killer Keys with his production work), this song is about letting go of the subject matter. He said he and Knuckles had been holding onto their own demons for a while. It was time for release.
“We had been talking about collaborating for a few years and I made this beat,” he said. “He was looking to air some aggression and so was I; the timing was right and we went for it.”
Takeez said it began with a beat that he had no idea what he was going to do with it. But he knew vision was involved.
“I just knew that it would be dark and truthful,” he said.
That’s where the king of Southwest Oklahoma hick hop joins the story. Knuckles said it was a few days after his father’s passing in September 2019 and he was in a dark place. After posting a Facebook status about wanting to write some music if anyone wanted a feature, Takeez commented and sent the beat to the song.
“I immediately was in love with it,” he said. “I started writing and the lyrics that came out were dark and deep, full of pain and agony, hate and self-loathing.”
From darkness, light blossomed. Knuckles spoke of the healing factor that comes from making the right music at the right time.
“It’s funny how music is therapy,” he said. “I needed an outlet at that time and this song was that for me. It gave me a place to channel my anger at the loss of my dad.”
Always pushing forward, Knuckles has set up on Cameo where he’s been getting paid to record custom rap songs for fans around the world. His RedKnuck clothing brand based on the country rap lifestyle is up and running as well and his social media self-promotion makes it a sure bet you’ll be seeing his designs pretty soon.
You can find out all you need to know from one of Knuckles or Takeez’s many social media accounts.
You can also find “Demons” on all online music platforms.
After introducing the band Chasing the Coyote a few weeks back — Ryan Tyler, guitar/vocals; Travis Flood, vocals; and Brett Gallant, drums — the columnist finally got his grubby hands on a copy of their self-titled debut EP.
Tyler said the five-song collection tells a story and he’s not wrong. It has an abbreviated feel of a really good installment to a graphic novel series. With a storyline about a gunfighter following his path until facing death, it really takes hold when it arcs into the Native American spiritual and spirit world to its conclusion. The music is pretty smokin,’ too.
Beginning with the eponymous title-track, it serves as an opening scene in a musical movie that offers the setting and feel for what’s to follow. Followed by a quick rocker with “End of a Gunslinger” serving as an introduction, the album’s real meat and potatoes follows on the three tracks to follow.
“Medicine Man,” which debuted on the column’s radio show has all the hallmarks of a rock radio staple at the ready. Give it a listen: •Chasing the Coyote — “Medicine Man” — https://youtu.be/PhSqFuZKCR4.
A very Alice in Chains infused number, “Holy Serpent” carries the grunge and grind side of the band into a cool zone to make for a pretty inspired track. Closing with “Wendigo,” the story and the EP conclude with movements that shake you from grind groove to locomotive speeds before a doomy finale.
Taking elements of the desert rock sounds found in old-school Kyuss and early Mastodon, Chasing the Coyote have created something akin but with a very Southwest Oklahoma vibe. Think of mesquite trees and red dirt over cactus and blonde sand desert but sonically.
And that’s not a bad place for a new band to start as it defines its sound into something new and unique.
Visit the band’s Facebook page or check out the album on all online platforms. Also, if you’re a bass player looking for a solid lineup to join, hit these guys up.
For the Songs from the Sequestration, I chose something from an amazing band that proves you don’t have to have guitar to rock like few others. Think of Tool without the pretentious fans. Om is a two-piece bass, drum combo who, on this song takes the heavy to new places with violin, cello and piano—”State of Non-Return” — https://youtu.be/kKqoNrZ00Bg.
How low-end can you go? Deeper than deep with this group.
The Artist Spotlight Series carried into this week’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, with a retrospective of some great in-studio performances from our brother in blues and good times, Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel. Since his birthday was last Monday, it was the least we could do.
The show kicked off with a trio of performances with his bandmates in The Soul Shakers recorded in July 2018: “It Ain’t Easy,” “Mojo Workin’,” and the radio premiere of a deep track called “Rattlin’ Bones.” A new song produced during quarantine and featuring ol’ Red and some other musicians, “Chips Went Down” was the rare non-Studio Blanket/Tent Fort recording.
Red and The Soul Shakers returned for the second half of the show with a November 2017 studio performance of “Cornbread” that was as delicious as the first time. And, of course, the show closed out with Dirty Red & The Schmucks (Steve-O and the columnist) performing “Jangalang.” If you missed this one, tune in at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a replay.
