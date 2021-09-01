Switch Online to receive Game Boy titles

Nintendo Switch Online’s classic games lineup could see an infusion of new titles and platforms relatively soon.
Online Nintendo-centric site NintendoLife reported this week that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles could be added to the service’s games lineup as early as next month. The report stems from a data mine from 2019 that revealed four emulators inside the Nintendo Switch Online NES app. One listed emulator, Hiyoko, has never been used in the system up to this point. Industry insider NateDrake spoke on his podcast this week that the emulator would be used for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games.
The report gives no timetable as to when to expect the new titles on NSO, but said Nintendo could debut them “really soon.” The anniversary for NSO is in September, which is usually when most accounts will be set to renew their yearly subscription. It would make sense for Nintendo to offer some big addition in order to entice subscribers to stick around, rather than to let their subscription lapse. But Nintendo isn’t the most logical of platform holders.
The NSO classic games lineups have been relatively disappointing this console generation. At one point, Nintendo led the industry in retro conservatorship. The Wii’s Virtual Console featured hundreds of titles from multiple console generations that could be repurchased digitally and run flawlessly on the new hardware. The Wii U’s virtual console was a little less robust, but still operated under the same framework. At one point, many hoped the Nintendo Switch would offer something similar, adding in compatibility for Nintendo Gamecube titles as well. But that hasn’t been the case.
The Switch’s classic games lineup has been relatively anemic compared to previous offerings. Admittedly, the NES and SNES selections are pretty robust and offer all of the classic titles from the NES and SNES, but there are still glaring omissions. “Super Mario RPG” is still not available in the SNES classic games section. “Kirby’s Avalanche” and “Uniracers” are also surprisingly missing. But future titles for both the NES and SNES classic games lineups are looking relatively thin — especially as third parties become more reserved about listing their classic games on subscription services when they can resell them at a later time.
Adding a section for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games could give NSO a second wind entering the final years of the Switch’s life before a successor arrives on the scene. There are still plenty of great games for the two handhelds that would work well on the Switch. All three “Super Mario Land” titles could be enjoyed again. “Metroid II,” while remade two years ago for the Nintendo 3DS, would still do well on the Switch. There’s also the classic “Pokemon” titles could be added to the service.
Many are disappointed the report didn’t include any Game Boy Advance news. It’s arguably the Nintendo handheld platform with the best software lineup. Based on Nintendo’s history, there’s no chance the Game Boy Advance will appear on the Switch’s NSO lineup. The company always manages to squander great ideas, falling short of achieving their full potential. Adding a selection of GBA titles alongside the aforementioned Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles would certainly entice more people to subscribe to the online service. But Nintendo, as conservative as a company as it is, will save such inclusion for the Switch’s successor, should the company continue with the classic games lineup.
Hopefully, the report turns out to be true, and more games are added to the service. There’s relatively slim pickings left for the NES and SNES, but the handhelds offer many great titles that would be successful on the service. Perhaps, when a new Switch successor is ultimately announced, Nintendo will expand on the service to add additional handheld titles, and perhaps N64 or Gamecube titles.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.