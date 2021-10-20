Switch OLED revision worth its asking price

Nintendo’s new OLED Switch model is a breath of fresh air for a fading piece of hardware.
There’s no doubt the Switch has become Nintendo’s most successful hardware device since the company broke into the fledgling video game industry. But while the Switch’s internal hardware was extremely impressive at its early 2017 launch, the advancement of time has not been kind. The Switch is showing its age nearly five years from its initial release, and the OLED does a commendable job of refreshing the device for another short period, but it’s about time for Nintendo to move on.
Having owned one of the first Switch units on the market — purchased about a month after launch — my console was really showing its age with a battery life in handheld mode that barely lasted more than two hours on a good day. I’d been holding out hope that the consistent rumors about a Switch Pro or some sort of successor would be announced soon. Whether insiders got their information wrong or Covid threw a wrench into plans is unknown. But there’s no Pro coming — at least not any time soon. So when presented with an opportunity to acquire an OLED Switch, I decided to jump in. It was a good call.
The OLED Switch is truly a thing of beauty. It’s not any more powerful or capable than the older Switch models, and it’s $50 additional price point could be off-putting to some, but the slightly larger screen, more brilliant colors and seemingly improved joy-con controllers make this hardware refresh worthy of purchase.
The original model shipped with an LCD screen of questionable quality. It was only 720p in resolution and never produced sharp visuals. Often, it looked muted and blurry. But developers knew how to work around the Switch’s display limitations to produce some amazing looking games.
Those games, along with many others, look even more amazing on the new OLED Switch screen. It’s still only 720p, but the increase in color space and brightness creates a brilliant display. It’s fitting the Switch OLED launched alongside “Metroid Dread” because that game is reference quality for the new screen. The brilliant colors and environments pop off the screen. They look more brilliant and vibrant and crisp.
The OLED screen helps increase the visual fidelity of games, but that still comes with its own set of problems. The shortcuts that developers had to take in order to achieve their technological vision on the Switch are more apparent on the OLED screen. Texture dithering, massive aliasing and low resolution models that were more easily obscured are now much more prevalent. There’s only so much one can do with limited handheld hardware, so these shortcomings are understandable.
The screen is ever so slightly bigger — filling in the bezel rather than increasing the size of the hardware. It’s all built to the same form factor, so the Switch OLED can work on any dock, including those from older systems. The joy-cons, while seemingly unchanged from other versions, feel slightly heavier and a little more durable. The feeling might simply be some sort of placebo, or they have been improved, as Nintendo has claimed multiple times over the Switch lifespan.
The lack of any real power increase is a bit disappointing. The Switch is in desperate need of a more powerful iteration — be it simply a “Pro” model or a true successor. The new screen is brilliant and is worth the money for any longtime fan or someone who’s purchasing a system for the first time. But Nintendo left real progress on the table here in not releasing a more powerful system, as rumors had indicated for months. Hopefully, the OLED version will merely be a stepping stone for a better system next year. But if we are to wait longer for another Switch, at least Nintendo has offered a genuine upgrade for those in need of better hardware.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.