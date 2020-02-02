Roses are blooming, birds are singing and Hallmark is preparing for a deluge of saccharine cards — it must be February. That most romantic time of the month, or so its sacred holiday, Valentine’s Day, would have us believe.
This year, instead of throwing money away on chalky candy hearts or soon-to-be-wilted flowers, Lawtonians are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Red white Sweetheart Ball, an event that will surely make them swoon, while also benefitting a worthy cause.
The ball is the sponsored by Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, and is the brainchild of the organizations current President, Keshonna Graham. Though according to her, she just took her husband’s idea and ran with it.
“This was actually my husband’s idea, Marcus Graham, it’s actually a southern thing, he’s from South Carolina and they do sweetheart balls like this,” Graham said.
Last year’s inaugural Sweetheart Ball was such a runaway success, Graham decided to repeat the event this year making it one of Hungry Hearts most effective fundraisers.
For those unfamiliar with the ministry, founded by Graham’s mother Adrienne Davis, it is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 to help those in need within the Lawton community. The ministry provides a free weekly meal to the elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone else that needs help.
“We want to have fun while pushing awareness of a real, serious issue right here in our own community,” Graham said. “If we can have fun while we are doing it we are more likely to get people’s attention. It’s really about making people aware of what we do and how we can help.”
This year’s Sweetheart Ball will be a semi-formal/formal event and guests are encouraged to wear red and white outfits in keeping with the theme.
The event will include a photo booth, silent auction, plenty of food and a cash bar. Music will be provided by J.J.’s Pro Audio, and photography by Focus Pocus – Oklahoma.
All of the proceeds raised will benefit Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry so that the organization can continue its mission.
“We had a lot of fun last year. We met a lot of new people. It was great to see the amount of support that we got from it,” Graham said. “It’s excuse to get dressed up, to get dolled up and it’s for a great cause.”