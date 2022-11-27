Teams from all over Oklahoma will meet to show off their original films and compete for prizes Dec. 3 in the 3rd annual SouthWest 48 Film Festival (SW48).
The event is hosted by the Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris.
The festival gets its name from the timeframe teams have to complete their films — 48 hours. They must invent a story, write a script, shoot the scenes and edit it all together in only two days.
“It’s a mess, a hot mess,” said Cason Troutman, the founder of SW48 and Lawton native. “Nobody sleeps and everyone is in a rush … but it’s so much fun.”
Each film showcased at SW48 is only a few minutes long, but even for a short film, 48 hours is a very tight production schedule. For perspective, between 2006 and 2016, the average Hollywood film took over 800 days to produce.
“This is our third year participating,” said Johnathan Lewis, one of the contestants. “We won third place the first year, but didn’t place last year. We’re for sure bringing our A-game (this time).
“The pressure of making a 48-hour short film is intense, but absolutely a great experience. Our team is always forced to think outside of the box for the competition, which makes us produce some of our best work,” he said.
However, the short timeframe isn’t the only curve ball. SW48 tests the creativity of its participants in more ways than one. At the start of the 48 hours, each team gets assigned two randomly selected genres. The final film must be a combination of these genres, and must also include one randomly selected phrase, and one random prop.
“Everything is randomly selected” Troutman confirmed.
Potential genres include noir, sci-fi, horror, drama, comedy and more. And some examples of props include a beach ball, telescope, boombox, guitar, doorknob or police badge.
Troutman emphasized that this festival is for anyone interested in film.
“Whether you’re filming with an iPhone or filming with a high-end camera, you have an opportunity to go out and showcase your talents,” he said. “It’s also very affordable compared to nation-wide festivals, which are two or three times more expensive.”
From growing up in Lawton and wanting to act, Troutman recognized the lack of film opportunities in Southwest Oklahoma, so he joined the Army National Guard.
“And as soon as I got out I went to Los Angeles,” he said. “I went for acting.”
After relaying stories involving hipster roommates, overly healthy food, and competing against hundreds of other people at auditions, he summed it up in three words, “It was brutal.”
Eventually Troutman moved back to Oklahoma where he started his own company, Rose Rock Productions, and got involved in the local film and arts scenes.
“I grew up in Lawton and I didn’t think this was a real idea,” he said. “You know … it’s either sports, military or you’re staying in town, and not many people believe they have much of another option. So if I could give people an opportunity — whether it’s people in high school, adults, or even elders that want to act. If I could give them a platform that is cheap and gives them a chance to challenge themselves and put themselves out there — if I could do that for my community, then that’s what it’s all about for me,” he said.
“Oklahoma film is booming,” Troutman emphasized. “I want people to realize how serious that is. This (festival) isn’t just for trophies and awards … it’s community driven, and I want the community to see that — hey — this is a film town now.”
Troutman talked about how valuable the experience is for the contestants.
“This I why I do this, for people who get excited about it, seeing themselves for the first time on the screen,” he said. “That’s where my happiness comes from.”
But the teams won’t be the only ones watching.
Troutman has assembled a trio of judges for this competition, including Matt Payne, Sharon Tabb and Steve Jones. With decades of experience and multiple Emmy wins between them, they represent a vast array of expertise and connections to regional and national film industries.
Payne is the co-founder and co-CEO of Prairie Surf Media, an Oklahoma City-based multimedia company. He spent 15 years working in L.A., with credits on shows such as “24”, “Vegas” and “Without a Trace”. He’s also traveled the world creating award-winning photographs and articles for National Geographic Traveler and serves on the board of the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma.
Tabb is the founder of The Tabb Agency, an Oklahoma model and talent agency, as well as the CEO of Last Looks, Oklahoma’s first professional film and TV makeup business. She has spent 30 years in the industry, working on several well-known projects, and is the makeup department head for FX’s show “Reservation Dogs”.
Jones is a three-time Emmy Award-winning director and cinematographer based in Oklahoma City. He has shot and produced content locally and internationally, from commercials for HideAway Pizza and Tinker Federal Credit Union, to tourism productions in Thailand, the Faroe Islands and more.
Troutman praised the talents and experience of each judge. “I’m extremely thankful and blessed to have them,” he said, “and for them to come down and share their experience is just absolutely amazing.”
Back to the topic of the films themselves, contestant Johnathan Lewis spoke about how his team is going all-in this time around.
“This year, our film is about a romance meeting its end during the zombie apocalypse,” he said. “We put some deep thought into having more dialogue this year, as well as more compelling shots.”
Lewis also happens to be the CEO of JPL Productions, LLC, a multimedia center based in Lawton.
On a final note, Lewis echoed a thought shared earlier by Troutman.
“The importance of this festival is far greater than just making movies,” he said. “Festivals like SW48 are helping to build the foundations for Oklahoma to become Hollywood.”