A benefit slated for Saturday is aimed at helping a local musician who’s done a lot for others over the years. According to one of the event organizers, it’s the right time to give back to him.
A benefit for Waylon Holley is slated to run from 2 p.m. to midnight at Harley’s Club, 6503 NE Wolf Road.
Holley is in need after a pre-Christmas accident with a table saw left his left hand in tatters. Friend and event organizer Terry Allen said the talented musician “is gonna need several surgeries to ever play guitar again.”
“It’s a sad deal,” Allen said. “Waylon and I have been great friends since we were about 8 or 9-years old.”
Allen said the costs incurred from Holley’s accident have mounted up fast and the bills aren’t stopping. He said a $40,000 helicopter ride to the hospital and $75 per hour physical therapy are but drops in the bucket for what his friend is going to owe at the end of this. That doesn’t count not being able to play and perform the music he loves as he has for so many years.
“He’s a hell of a musician,” Allen said, “and it’s killing him to not be able to play.”
Since Holley can’t play, a stellar lineup of some of Southwest Oklahoma’s will play for him Saturday. Here’s the set list:
•2 p.m., Ken Morrow.
•3 p.m., Garage Mahalix.
•4 p.m., Soul Survivors.
•5 p.m., Terry Allen and Big Mike Webb.
•6 p.m., Cody Newby.
•7 p.m., Dani Carson.
•8 p.m., HIGH8US.
•9 p.m., Ralph Spears.
•10 p.m., Plutoh.
•11 p.m., T.G. & The Redemption.
“Waylon has helped out with countless benefits for me at Guitar Bar helping tons of people,” Allen said. “He always did the auctions for/with me and sang at the events also.”
Gannon Fremin and CCRev are wanting to serenade you lovebirds looking for a fun night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Tickets are now on sale for CCRev’s Valentine’s Day Ball from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Blessed Oak Farm, 4876 Ballpark Road in Central High. Formal dress. Limited tickets.
Wyatt Zane Gregory is the first announced acoustic artist who’ll be opening the night’s music at 8:30 p.m. Ryan Oldham has since been added to the bill. Fremin and CCRev will close out the night with some guaranteed Southwest Oklahoma red dirt and roll.
All ages are welcome to put on their best duds and dresses and come out for a romantic evening with the music you love. Bring your favorite beer and best significant other. A professional photographer will be on site to commemorate the moment.
Tickets are $25 for a single and couples get in for $40. There will be not tickets available at the door.
Tickets available: https://gannon-fremin-and-ccrev.ticketleap.com/ccrevs/.
This weekend’s release of the new EP by Drop Dead Dammit called “Hell of the Plains” kicks off that next-level push by Lawton’s premiere doom with a twist of punk outfit.
After re-recording the three songs from their 2020 demo EP produced at 1121 Recordings with Brandon Cramer, and adding another two, they’ve hit their sweet spot in, both, sound and fury.
Singer/guitarist Brandynn Dammit, bassist Jesus Jenkins and drummer John Bona are ready for the spotlight.
“I’m thrilled with the way this record came out,” Dammit said. “Brandon Cramer and I did completely new mixes and took our time until what I heard matched my vision of the songs when I wrote them.”
The new release is the reached potential of a band that took the adversity of shuttered stages this past year to hone and refine their sound. The two new songs, “Plague Rat” and “Velvet Darkness” offer direction with where this powerhouse three-piece is going. “Plague Rat” is already in my song of the year list. The fleshed out recordings of “Stitched and Confused,” “Leather Apron” and “Wait ‘Til Dark” provide the punch that make them hit hard and heavy but with hooks.
“We set out to make a record that would capture who we are as a band and I believe we accomplished that,” Dammit said. “I’m really proud of ‘Plague Rat’ and ‘Velvet Darkness’ and how they turned out. They’re so different yet bring the doom.”
The singer/guitarist also turned artist for the album cover. It’s a personal project long in the making, he said.
“The title ‘Hell of the Plains’ is how I’ve always referred to this part of the world since I began touring in Day of the Sick 20 years ago,” Dammit said. “It seemed like a good title for the calling card I hope this release will be.”
“Hell of the Plains” is available digitally now on Bandcamp and will on Spotify, Google Play, iTunes etc. this weekend. Physical copies are in production for purchase at shows and in the merch store for $7 at: dropdeaddammitofficial.Bandcamp.com.
Good things keep coming for the band, They signed with Shock Worthy Productions and Dammit said he’s excited to see what comes from it. Their early tracks have been getting the band online hype with interviews and song plays throughout the country and Europe, he said. There have also been plenty of print and radio interviews to follow their introduction in this column.
“We hope this pace continues and we spread our doom metal with a punk twist all over the globe,” he said. “We’ve been lucky as far as shows go.”
Drop Dead Dammit is preparing for a Feb. 27 show at The Deep End in Wichita Falls, Texas. They’ll be joining the bill with Trigger the Dead and A New Day Falls.
And, thanks to a heavy dose of pestering by the columnist, Dammit offered some news that’s making 2021 already a pretty good one: “We are adding ‘Phantasmagoria Blue’ to our set.” Their take on this Mark Lanegan classic during a #VirtualSoundemoniumFest set last spring earned Top Cover Song of 2020 for the columnist. But that’s not all they’re up to as they grow and develop.
“We are working on four new songs at the moment and changing up some of the covers and older material from previous projects,” Dammit said. “The sound of Drop Dead Dammit is starting to evolve and that is always equal parts gratifying and terrifying, ya know?”
While the band has been able to continue to play shows throughout the pandemic, it’s been at venues in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Texas. The hometown hotbed for heavy music has still kept its stage shut down until we’re in a safer time.
“The Railhead not being able to have live music has been such a painful blow to us and every other band that uses that venue as home base,” Dammit said. “It’s gonna be so nice to play the Railhead again, though, and I hope it’s very soon. We want to thank our fans and Ms. Kay and the other venues and bands we play with for the support we’ve received.”
The band has shows booked through June and more dates added daily. Dammit said they’re focusing on playing venues they haven’t played before, like Amarillo and a few other places. Show information can be found on all the band’s social media pages.
This week’s Song for the Sequestration just feels good. Recorded in 2014 at GeorgeFest that featured the music of George Harrison, this take on the Traveling Wilburys classic ”Handle With Care” features Brandon Flowers, Britt Daniel, Dhani Harrison, Jonathan Bates, Wayne Coyne, and “Weird Al” Yankovic doing a wonderful job: https://youtu.be/xP1k_kpfyEo.
Another selection is more of a movie choice. ”Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President” offered a really cool insight into that time in the mid-1970s when musicians came together to support a decent man with a deep passion for American music as he made his improbable run for the White House and won. It doesn’t matter your political persuasion, it’s a good feeling film: https://youtu.be/AfFF-PP78iA.
