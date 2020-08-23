Runaway global warming forced humanity to turn to drastic measures. Those mistakes turned the world into a dead, frozen wasteland where temperatures drop below 100 degrees Celsius. Those lucky few who survived live on Snowpiercer, a train powered by a perpetual motion engine. But on this train, survival is just the beginning. Welcome to TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” 1,001 cars long.
The new show is a mixture of science-fiction, mystery and horror — all combined with a heavy dose of not-so-subtle political commentary with a dash of satire. Snowpiercer includes three main classes: the rich in first class, who spent ludicrous amounts of money to secure their posh lifestyle from before the freeze; second class, which includes the well-educated professionals, like doctors and scientists; and third class, which houses those who were to serve as workers on the luxury train before the world froze. And then there’s the tailies — those who forced their way onto the train as it was leaving, when the world was truly ending. Forced to live in almost complete darkness, eating mystery material bars as nutrition and punished by having their arms frozen and shattered for the most basic of crimes, the tailies are seen as subhuman and a blight upon the train.
If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because the show is based off the 2015 “Snowpiercer,” which starred Chris Evans. That movie took a much more eccentric turn as it progressed, beginning with a revolt of the tail section to take over the train, before veering into the absolute strange and weird. The television show is much more grounded — as grounded as an experience about a 1,001 car-long train run on a perpetual motion engine in the frozen wastes.
The show starts a little slow, initially using its fantastic setting as mere window dressing for what initially appears to be yet another crime procedural. It quickly expands well beyond those humble beginnings, laying the groundwork for a six-episode stretch that leaves you begging to immediately start the next episode. Some of the story decisions and plot moments are frustrating and confounding — but that’s the point. Nothing is fair on Snowpiercer. It all builds to a satisfying conclusion, just as the rug is pulled out from under the viewer for a twist that promises to make for an equally amazing second season.
“Snowpiercer” is led by Jennifer Connelly and “Hamilton” breakout star Daveed Diggs. The latter absolutely dominates the screen in every scene that he’s in. He can effortlessly shift between a struggling, scared father to a proud and determined revolutionary leader. Initially, it’s hard not to watch him in this show and break out into singing “What Did I Miss?” But by the end of the first episode, he slides right into the role and oozes charisma.
Diggs only matched by Connelly, who serves as the ever-changing antagonist. Her role demands much from the actress, but she answers it — crafting a character that manages to enrage and invoke sympathy within the same scene. Both actors put on a clinic in their respective scenes.
At times, “Snowpiercer” can lean a little too heavy into the absurdity in order to hammer home its political statements. Some characters are painted as straight two-dimensional caricatures in order to serve a purpose. They’re not characters, but rather cardboard stand-ins that serve merely as plot devices. It’s disappointing and can undermine the message for which the show tries. It’s a minor complaint for an otherwise amazing show.
There’s really a lot to enjoy in “Snowpiercer,” from the unique setting to the great acting to, surprisingly, well-choreographed action. It was a show that certainly raised a few questions with its announcement, such as how it’s going to stretch its premise out beyond the relatively self-contained events of the movie. Watching the 10-episode run and immediately yearning for more, there’s no doubt that the writers of “Snowpiercer” cracked that nut, and are firing on all cylinders with what is one of the best new shows of the season.
“Snowpiercer” is available for streaming on TNT.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.