The City of Lawton’s Arts and Humanities division, together with the McMahon Auditorium Authority, want to know what kinds of entertainment people in Lawton-Fort Sill want to see.
With the launch of a new survey on its website, Jason Pourdrier, the arts division director, and Rebecca Kinslow, the new arts coordinator for the City of Lawton, hope to gather data to help them plan future concerts and workshops.
The survey is 10 questions long, most of them multiple choice questions. According to Pourdrier, one of the questions the division is most interested in is one that comes toward the end of the survey, asking what artists or shows people would like to see perform in Lawton.
“That data will help us figure out what kinds of shows we could try to book, and what might be in our price range, that people would be really interested in,” Pourdrier said. “If there’s enough interest in an artist or an event, we can write those grants and we can make those events happen.”
The survey was created by Kinslow, who started working as the City’s new arts coordinator a week before The Bellamy Brothers concert on March 25. After the concert, a survey was given to audience members asking what they did while they were in town for the concert. Kinslow hopes to use this data, and future data, to demonstrate how the arts can bring money into the local economy.
“I’m a huge nerd about stuff like this,” Kinslow said.
The survey also is a first step toward creating an arts and humanities division that is more interactive, taking feedback from the community directly as a way to reorient the division’s activity.
“We feel it’s important we listen to the community and figure out what it is they want to see, and what they would like us to be doing,” Kinslow said.
The survey can be accessed through the Arts and Humanities division’s website, “swokart.com,” Once the website is opened, a message will appear at the top of the screen asking for locals to take the survey.
Kinslow said that if the survey gets a large response, it will inform the work she and Pourdrier are doing immediately.
“The more responses we get, and the more quickly we get them, the faster we can start finding funding and working to make new events happen,” Kinslow said.