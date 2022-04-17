“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is the movie fans should have hoped its 2020 predecessor would be — funny, charming and inspired by some of the most surprisingly deep lore in video games.
It’s not that “Sonic the Hedgehog” was necessarily a bad film — it wasn’t — but it fit a very generic template of genre movies that are embarrassed by their source material, and must do everything they can to distance themselves from anything too fantastical. Just look at the original Sonic design before Internet outcry forced Paramount Pictures to go back and change it to a much more accurate look. It’s hard not to argue that the original film’s resounding success was fueled by the most bottom of the barrel expectations and elevated by audiences feeling like someone listened to them by changing the design and diminished box office success calculations as a result of the pandemic that would take hold less than a month later.
All of that is to say while 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” went out of its way to distance itself from anything in “Sonic” lore that’s too out there — even going as far to “ground” franchise villain Dr. Robotnik as an eccentric military scientist, rather than an egomaniacal dictator bent on controlling the world through technology and magic — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” throws all of that out the window for a globe-trotting adventure that captures the spirit and essence of the games. This is the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie that fans deserve — complete with decades of fan service, quality interpretations of some of the series’ most endearing characters and a powerhouse performance by Jim Carrey. But most importantly, it’s not afraid to be a movie about an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog that’s gotta go fast and his equally anthropomorphic yellow two-tailed fox, Tails.
Nearly a year after the events of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Sonic is living comfortably with his new family, James Marsden’s Tom and wife Maddie Wachowski’s Tika, in Green Hills (yes, a leftover artifact of trying to “ground” the famous “Sonic the Hedgehog” zones). Robotnik has returned from his banishment to the Mushroom Zone with the help of Knuckles, an anthropomorphic echidna voiced by Idris Elba. Tails, a mysterious young traveler, helps find Sonic and rescues him from his attackers before the two go on the run to look for the Master Emerald. Series fans will definitely recognize the macguffin, as it relates to the Chaos Emeralds scattered throughout “Sonic” lore.
The movie abandons the buddy cop formula of the original for a much more eccentric and fantastical tone. Carrey’s Robotnik — with a much more accurate appearance and demeanor — walks a fine line between comedy relief and pure menace. Carrey channels some of his early 90s comedy energy in a way that hasn’t been seen for years. He’s absolutely amazing in this movie, chewing scenery like his diet depends on it.
The action and set pieces have been ramped up for the sequel. This is a much, much more confident film than its predecessor. The fights between Sonic and Knuckles are well directed and easy to follow, but are still brilliant and colorful — with some scenes looking like they were ripped straight from the age of 16-bit gaming. The final showdown is very impressive and the movie does a good job of keeping its focus on the real stars of the show — the alien CG creatures.
As with similar movies, the pacing comes to a grounding halt anytime the human characters dominate the screen. Tom and Maddie are pushed to the sidelines for the majority of the extended 125-minute runtime — a nearly 30-minute increase over the original — which makes for a much more enjoyable experience. But they’re involved in an absolutely terrible subplot involving a Hawaiian marriage that goes horribly awry, thanks to the military and some of the absolute worst continued product placement since Sony’s “James Bond” movies. Seriously, how much did Olive Garden pay to continually be a part of these movies? It’s embarrassing.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” lays off the pop culture references and dated jokes of the original for a much more endearing story and cast of characters. Knuckles is the standout of the movie with a characterization and performance by Elba that will make him a fan favorite. It’s still a kids movie at heart, and the young ones will definitely enjoy the swift action and bright colors. But for those of us who grew up arguing on the playground over which was better between Nintendo or Sega, Mario or Sonic, we can safely say — as of right now — Sega and Sonic do what Nintendon’t.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is playing exclusively in theaters now, but will be available for streaming on Paramount+ next month.