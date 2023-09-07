The subscription service bubble might be on the verge of bursting in the video game industry.
Much like how Hollywood is in the midst of monumental turmoil over how to create a sustainable business model around the idea of a single customer paying $15 and retaining unlimited access to thousands of movies and television shows with no advertising, the video game industry is quickly coming to terms with how to make a profit off subscription services that offer hundreds of games a month at no extra cost.
The idea of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are great for consumers, but can make profitability tricky. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft gaming, has commented multiple times over the last couple of years that Game Pass is profitable; though, he’s couched that rhetoric with specific dialogue about how the growth of Xbox Game Pass has slowed significantly and how Microsoft has pivoted toward PC and cloud gaming as new avenues for expansion. But as has been made public in the ongoing court battles over the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, cloud gaming has not been the money maker many assumed it would be even just a couple of years ago.
Microsoft announced a $2 a month price increase to Game Pass, making the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which bundles all three Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox Live Gold, for $16.99 a month at its current price. This is the first price increase Microsoft has implemented in the history of the subscription service. And $2 a month isn’t an unheard of ask for the sheer amount of content that’s available now, especially with every first party title, including the recently released “Starfield” available for the subscription cost.
Sony also announced an increase in price across its three PlayStation Plus tiers effective immediately. PlayStation Plus Essential, the basic service that provides two free PlayStation games a month along with online multiplayer and cloud saves, will now be $79.99 a year — an increase of $10 a year. PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium also received even more significant price increases. The former’s price was bumped immediately from $99.99 to $134.99 and the latter was increased from $119.99 to $159.99. No new features or games will be added for the additional $10-40 extra consumers are asked to pay extra. If anything, Sony has taken away features from PlayStation Plus, removing the number of games Essential receives and reducing the quality of the output in order to encourage more people to upgrade their plans.
Sony’s price increases reflect a company that’s secure in its position as head of the industry and knows that it can continue to raise prices with little to no feedback. It’s the same playbook that Netflix has put to use over the last five years. But the 35 percent average immediate increase is a bit suspect compared to other increases, which have always been marginal across the board. PlayStation Plus Essential, which was the original PlayStation Plus subscription service, was only $49.99 up until four years ago.
The fact that Sony locks cloud game saves, which allow the player to move their progress from different consoles or to back up old saves in the event of hardware failure, behind a $80 paywall is ridiculous. Both Microsoft and Nintendo offer that service free outside of their subscription services. On PC, cloud saves are an integral feature to every title. But Sony charges its customers for that privilege.
There’s also the fact that online multiplayer should be free across all consoles. That Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all charge a subscription fee to simply run matchmaking systems and an online backbone for the service has been a point of contention for 20 years when Microsoft announced it would charge for Xbox Live multiplayer on the original Xbox. It wasn’t right then and it’s certainly not right now. Sure, a few free games might be thrown in for each subscription service, but they’re merely crumbs being tossed while companies roll in the millions of subscription revenue each year. Though, if these price hikes are any indication, the growth is slowing and companies now want to exploit as much as they can.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.