Presley Franz, Oklahoma City, holds the boards in place while Eli Brown, Bethany, drills in a screw to hold them together. The two were building a community garden plot on Southwest D Avenue on June 25 as part of a mission's project.
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
Amelia Sanders and Rene Baxter work together to build a community garden plot on June 25. The activity was part of a mission project for GOStudents.
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
A group of students tear up cardboard boxes before placing them in the bottom of the garden planters.
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
Ethan Melnyk, Oklahoma City, and Kalli Smith, Ardmore, dump a load of dirt into one of the community garden plots.
Dee Ann Patterson/staff
Joey Hirt, Moore, smooths out the dirt in a garden plot that GOStudents built as part of a mission project in Lawton last week.
Joey Hirt, Moore, didn’t let what he had heard about Lawton’s reputation keep him from coming here last week to do what he could to help.
“Lawton is a great community, it just needs a little help,” he said.
Hirt was one of about 40 students from across Oklahoma who spent five days here doing community projects as part of 2023 GoStudent Lawton Project, a mission trip for state teens. On Sunday, the students helped build a community garden for M28 Ministries in the 2000 block of Southwest D Avenue.
“Lawton does have a problem with homelessness,” Hirt said. “We hope the garden provides for the community.”
Due to the heat, students and sponsors worked in shifts last week to build four 10-feet by 10-feet garden plots. Members of M28 Ministries will be invited to plant their own vegetables in the plots, according to Jeff Henderson, pastor and executive director of M28 Ministries.
“We will give all the stuff away that we grow,” Henderson said. “The areas will be assigned to families and they will plant and take care of it.”
“People need food,” Henderson said. “They can’t afford to buy good, healthy vegetables. We are trying to get healthy options on their table.”
And that’s where the students came in. They labored under shade tents as the temperature climbed to near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon. Some helped build a fence around the area while others honed their carpentry skills by drilling two by fours together to build the garden plots. Still others shredded carboard boxes to place on the bottom of the boxes. Once that was done, students dumped wheel barrows filled with dirt on top of the boxes.
Kalli Smith was one of those helping dump dirt into the garden plots. The Ardmore teen said this was her first mission trip. She has spent part of the previous two days handing out door knockers to invited people to a community block party on Saturday. Then on Saturday she helped serve food at the party.
“It’s been tiring but moving,” she said. “You can feel in your heart how God is moving.”
Smith witnessed 17 baptisms at the block party on Saturday.
“I’ve just been dancing and praising Jesus,” she said.
After building the community garden plots on Sunday, the students were headed to the Boys and Girls Club on Monday to do more projects. On Tuesday the students were scheduled to have some fun by spending the day at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and visiting Mount Scott and Medicine Park.
Henderson said Lawton was one of four locations in the state to host GoStudents, which started in 2018. The idea behind GoStudent is to provide students with a mission’s opportunity not too far from their homes, he said.
“It gives them an idea of what a mission trip is like,” Henderson said.
Hirt said he enjoyed the mission trip so much that he plans to take one to Portugal next year.