Director Thomas Bezucha’s “Let Him Go” is a taut and intimate neo-Western thriller, filled with strong performances from its two leading stars, that feels like a breath of fresh air for Hollywood film.
Based on a 2013 novel of the same name, the film focuses on George and Margaret Blackledge, an archetypal early 1960s retired couple living in rural Montana. Kevin Costner and Diane Lane rekindle an on-screen partnership last seen in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman,” and really do feel like Jonathan and Martha Kent in all but name. The couple live a happy life on their ranch alongside their son and daughter-in-law, Lorna, and infant grandson, Jimmy. But that picturesque life is shattered when their son is thrown from his horse, and dies instantly.
Margaret and Lorna never shared a good relationship. So when Lorna marries again, this time to Donnie Weboy, a man with the personality and demeanor of a block of ice, Margaret becomes concerned about the safety of her grandson. When she sees Donnie smack Lorna and her child one day, Margaret decides to take actions into her own hands — only for the couple to mysteriously leave in the middle of the night to go to his family in North Dakota. It’s at this point that Margaret decides she’s going to rescue her grandchild, no matter what.
Lane’s Margaret is a very headstrong and passionate character — a strong-willed woman that is rare to see set in movies of this time. It’s a bit of a breath of fresh air, honestly. Costner’s George is a much more subdued man who goes with his wife to protect her, because he knows she’s going with him or without him — a revelation he shares at the dinner table after seeing their station wagon packed down when he returns home. He knows what’s going to happen, and warns her, but sticks with her anyway, because he knows how important this is for Margaret.
The quest starts out with long shots of beautiful Montana vistas and almost feels like a tourist advertisement for the upper region of the country. As the Blackledges get closer to their destination, the happy faces of characters they meet begin to change to much more distrustful and downright menacing until they finally come face-to-face with the Weboy clan. It’s at this point in the second act when the tension really begins to ratchet.
Jeffrey Donovan delivers a commendable performance as Bill Weboy — walking the line between unsettlingly friendly and menacingly creepy. But he’s overshadowed by the Weboy matriarch, Blanche Weboy, played by British actress Lesley Manville. She runs the family like some rural American cartel — complete with the faux rural hospitality that’s nothing more than a thin veneer overshadowing a dangerous predilection for violence in order to assert her authority over anyone who questions her.
The film finds itself on a long, winding path of violence and destruction that culminates in a third act that almost seems out of place, were it not for the heavy lifting done previously to establish the Weboys as some sort of northern Great Plains cabal that seems to have its hands in everything. At one moment of extremely obvious foreshadowing, one character notes how the Weboys have “bodies buried that aren’t in cemeteries.”
The movie, at times, feels contemplative — offering questions about the clash of old and new — personified by the role of Peter Dragswolf, an American Indian living off the land after he escaped from a Native American Boarding School. His role serves as both a reminder of the atrocities committed against native peoples, and as a contrast to the Weboys, who pride themselves on being the “first settlers” of the land before it was known as North Dakota.
“Let Him Go” does venture into melodrama territory at certain moments, but it rarely feels ungenuine — thanks mostly in part to the strong performances of Lane and Costner — the former of which anchors everything that happens on screen in a sense of authenticity. Margaret is driven by guilt for many choices she’s made throughout her life, both in relation to her son and to her daughter-in-law, and wants to make amends for them. This is her story more than anyone else’s, and her performance is second to none.