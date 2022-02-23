'Street Fighter' sequel announced, more news to come in summer

A new fighter has entered the ring.
“Street Fighter 6” has been announced by Capcom after months of speculation culminating in an ominous countdown that appeared last week. Many speculated the countdown could be related to anything from new “Resident Evil” content to a “Monster Hunter” follow up to “Devil May Cry 6.” But it quickly became apparent the timing would coincide with the “Street Fighter” Pro Tour season final, pointing to a fighting game reveal of some sort.
The trailer didn’t reveal much, focusing on an extremely buff Ryu facing off with Luke, a new character introduced as the last piece of content for “Street Fighter V.” Fans have speculated for some time that Luke would take a prominent role in the next game, and they appear to be right. Capcom didn’t disclose any additional information, other than to say more details would be released later this summer.
There is a lot of misinformation in the form of conflicting reports about what “Street Fighter 6” will include. It will obviously continue Capcom’s major focus on competitive esports gaming, as the publisher has found great success with the competitive scene in “Street Fighter IV” and “Street Fighter V.” Though, one could argue the sole focus on tournament fighting at the expense of any casual content could be the reason why “Street Fighter V” took so long to get off the ground and gain any momentum. The fact it was released solely on the PlayStation 4 and PC and skipped other platforms could have something to do with that.
Conspicuously absent from this weekend’s announcement was platforms. None were mentioned in the trailer or during any interviews following the reveal. One can almost guarantee “Street Fighter 6” will show up on PlayStation hardware — whether that be exclusively on next-generation hardware, or gross-generation. It will definitely appear on PC, as that is the main platform for competitive fighting games at the moment. But the big question mark is whether it will appear on Xbox consoles.
“Street Fighter V” was a PlayStation 4 console exclusive. Despite many expecting it to eventually show up on the Xbox One, it never did. Reports suggest “Street Fighter V” would have never even been made had Sony not offered a substantial amount of money to help fund development. At the time, Capcom was in serious financial straits after a series of high profile flops and cancellations. Even when it originally released, “Street Fighter V” was considered a sales disappointment. It wasn’t until after years of support and content updates that the game found a substantial audience.
Could Capcom make that same mistake again? Who knows. Sony has been very aggressive in paying for timed or full third party exclusives. None of Square-Enix’s currently announced Japanese-developed games are scheduled to release on the Xbox Series consoles. Sony has also been close with Capcom in the past, so it makes sense that a new “Street Fighter” could be another pawn in that ongoing relationship courtship. Though, there was a time when Microsoft was very close with Capcom.
Capcom has its work cut out for it with the release of “Street Fighter 6.” Obviously, the competitive scene will be taken care of with little fuss. Tournaments have become Capcom’s bread-and-butter focus for “Street Fighter” in recent years, as the franchise has taken a decidedly much more specialized focus with its gameplay and design. It would admittedly even be hard to try to take a bite out of the more casual audience that “Mortal Kombat” has courted ever since its reboot with “Mortal Kombat” in 2011. But as that franchise’s competitive scene is still in flux, maybe it’s good for Capcom to focus solely on that aspect of the audience.
No additional release information was given for “Street Fighter 6.” With E3 now officially canceled and there no longer being a central gaming event for publishers to converge on this summer, we might not know anything new for quite a while. Still, it’s good to see Capcom back and thriving and the “Street Fighter” franchise in a healthier state than it’s been in a while.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.