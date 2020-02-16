Story synopsis for
“The Kiamichi Project”
A former Green Beret with a personal interest in a legendary creature, Scout Rourke agrees to lead a team in the capture of a war machine.
An unidentified killer has been leaving a trail of bodies in its wake. Year’s before, Rourke’s sister was brutally murdered, and she believes it’s the same monster. Leading the mercenary team in the hunt for the creature gives her the perfect opportunity for the vengeance she vowed upon her sister’s death.
Rourke’s military toughness combined with her doctorate in cryptozoology – the study of and search for animals that fall outside of contemporary zoological categories — means she has both the brawn and brains to get the job done.
It turns out the war machine is actually a killer Sasquatch under the control of a U.S. special weapons program. The hunters quickly become the hunted in this epic military twist on the Big Foot myth.