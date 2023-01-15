DUNCAN — The essence of Stephens County will be on display for the next six weeks at the Chisholm Trail Art Council Art Gallery in Duncan.
The Stephens County-themed exhibit includes works by 29 local artists, including 13 young artists, who were invited to display pieces that represented their home county.
All works also are offered for sale.
“Some of these pieces are very recognizable, while others have very sentimental meanings to the artists themselves,” said Darcy Reeves, Director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council (CTAC), which is sponsoring the exhibit.
“This is the first time the CTAC Art Gallery has hosted a Stephens County-themed exhibit,” Reeves said. “We felt that it would be interesting to see how local artists saw our area through their eyes, imagination and different mediums.”
The types of art on display include paintings, photography, fused glass, charcoal, gouache, and textile art, among others.
“This exhibit aims to highlight the unique and well-known features of our home county,” Reeves said.
Reeves also emphasized that events like these are important for younger people.
“We encourage artists of all levels of experience to participate, because we feel that our gallery gives a great opportunity to just get out there and try something that they may not have ever had the courage to do before,” Reeves said.
“I believe our youngest artist (in this exhibit) is 8 years old.”
According to the press report, “examples of potential subject matter will include (but are not limited to) landscapes, wildlife, domestic life, architecture, figures, or memories associated with and inspired by the visuals, towns, history, and people of the Stephens County area.”
Welding shop featured
Debbie Duggar, photographer and CTAC Board member, has several pieces on display in the upcoming exhibit. She is proud of the work CTAC has done and the contributions of local artists.
One of Duggar’s pieces was taken in front of an old welding shop, which has an old truck and Ferris wheel, and features an antique mailbox in the frame.
“Growing up, my father was a mailman,” she explained, “So I’m drawn to features like that.”
Another of her photographs captures different features of Kiddieland Park, a place where kids and their families can take rides on different attractions, including a merry-go-round, tilt-a-whirl, train ride and more.
“I used to take my daughter there, when she was younger,” Duggar recalled, “and now my grandchildren.”
She paused, then laughed, “I even got sick on the tilt-a-whirl once.”
When asked what she hoped her art would convey, she replied, “That there are beautiful places in Stephens County for people to discover. They haven’t all been torn down.”
What to paint in Stephens County
Another featured artist in the exhibition, oil painter Janet Loveless, agrees.
“There’s something paintable and beautiful and exciting about Stephens County,” she said.
Loveless has five pieces on display in the exhibit, covering pastoral and cityscape subjects.
“Stephens County has plenty to paint,” Loveless said. “We just have to look for it a little bit differently than we would in the forest, or deserts, or in the mountains.”
She gave tips for other artists looking for things to paint.
“The time of the day is very vital to painting outdoors,” Loveless said. “You hardly ever see people painting around noon or high sun, because you need your shadows to anchor things.
“I look for color and design,” she said. “And for something you can simplify, because when you are painting a landscape, the details can become overwhelming.”
“We used to have cattle for a long time,” Loveless said, “and to see the sun glistening off the hay bales is fascinating. Again, color attracts.
“I hope they (my pieces) show people that there is a lot around Stephens County to paint, or even just to see.”
Reeves said the exhibit is for everyone.
“Anyone who is interested in the history of their community, those who enjoy seeing some fun past-times of local events, and even folks from out of town who can get a glimpse of what our community is all about,” she said.