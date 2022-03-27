In 2003, Janice Bear played the role of M’Lynn Eatenton in a Lawton Community Theatre production of “Steel Magnolias.” Nearly 20 years later, Bear is returning to the show, this time in the director’s seat.
Mandee Thomas, who has performed in about 10 plays by her estimation, many of which were directed by Bear, is playing the role Bear once played. It’s a role she feels she fits into easily.
“This is my first time playing a mom,” Thomas said. “But I’ve always sort of played caretaker roles and protector roles, and I’m a mom myself.”
Much of the action of the play hinges on M’Lynn. She is the mother to Shelby, who decides to have a child, knowing it will likely result in her death. It’s a decision M’Lynn must find a way to live with, and one each of the other characters in the play help her through.
The play was based on a real-life experience that playwright Robert Harling had when his sister decided to have a child despite having diabetes, which can cause life-threatening complications during pregnancy. The play, moreover, is about the group of women who came together to help his mother through the experience, and those women are central to the story, Bears said.
“‘Steel Magnolias is the perfect description for the women it profiles,” Bear said. “Delicate as a flower, yet strong as steel.”
The play relies on a strong ensemble of women. Every character in the play is a woman, something Bear has had in mind throughout her time directing it. She believes that the play is just as much for the men in the audience as it is for the women.
“Women have read and viewed plays with casts made up predominately of men, and we have been insightful enough to realize that these male characters have been exploring the nature of the human condition,” Bear said. “And I know the men in Lawton are insightful enough to realize that.”
Thomas has a deep respect for Bear, the kind that comes with a long and happy working relationship. For her, Bear is more than a director. She’s a mentor and an inspiration.
“Janice is my go-to when I think of the kind of woman I want to be,” Thomas said.
Bear also took time to praise Thomas, who she has worked with in similar roles in the past. Most recently, Thomas played Annie Sullivan in “The Miracle Worker,” with Bear directing. For her role in “Steel Magnolias,” however, Bear feels Thomas is particularly at home.
“She understands the tension and dynamics of the mother-daughter relationship,” Bear said. “The pain of loss and the healing power of friendship, and she portrays this understanding beautifully.”
Bear says she feels the act of directing a revival for a play she was in, especially one she has such fond memories of performing in, is a daring move for her, but one she felt was necessary.
“As the character of Truvy says in the play, ‘It’s a rite of passage,’” Bear said.