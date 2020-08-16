In March, the world went quiet. Stores closed, museums shuttered, restaurants retreated to takeout only and America collectively held its breath as we watched our society begin to change.
Plastic shields went up between cashiers and customers. Social distancing became the word of the year. Each of us got a history lesson about the Spanish Flu. Face masks became a part of our daily life. And life continued, as we all adjusted to the new normal.
By April, Sherri Conwell, owner of Sherri’s Dance Center in Lawton, faced the prospect of not having dancers in her studio for the first time in 30 years. April is normally a busy time at the studio, with students gearing up for the annual spring recital and Conwell and her fellow teachers often working 12 to 15 hours days. So, to maintain progress, the teachers took their dance classes online.
Now, four months later, and nearly seven months into the COVID-19 induced changes that have overtaken our society, Conwell is reopening her studio to in-person classes.
“For me, dance is such a discipline. Getting dressed, putting your hair up, rehearsing, all the things that go along with being a great dancer, things we’re trained to do all of our lives, require discipline,” Conwell said in April.
Conwell and her teachers made sure that, throughout their time taking online classes, the students kept up their discipline. Now, with the prospect of returning to the studio, dancers will face new rules that they will need to work into their routines.
“Of course, temperatures will be taken for every dancer entering the studio,” Conwell said. “No dance bags (will be allowed) and each dancer will be assigned a space to keep their water.”
In addition to those rules, in-person classes will observe social distancing practices and classes have been shortened to allow time for the staff to disinfect between class groups. Additionally, masks will be required for all dancers. Dancers with medical exceptions will be asked to wear a face shield.
Virtual classes will still be offered for students who do not wish to return to online classes, and private, one-on-one lessons are available. No parents will be allowed to wait in the lobby during classes this year.
“We are offering ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip hop, pointe and company dance,” Conwell said.
And parents needn’t worry about a price hike, as Conwell said the center has not increased tuition this year.
For more information, to register a dancer, see a class schedule or to see the full list of COVID-19 precautions being taken at Sherri’s Dance Center, parents and dancers can visit sherrisdancecenter.com email Conwell at sdcdancr@aol.com, or call 678-1179.
While Conwell and her team adjust to running a dance center in the wake of a global pandemic, one thing is certain, they are prepared for whatever comes their way.
“We are ready to get back to the joy of dance,” Conwell said. “Stay calm and dance on.”