Art isn’t canceled.
That’s the message behind the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition’s latest project: The Oklahoma Art Crawl.
To celebrate the continued creation of art during the pandemic, the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition has organized the state’s largest ever art crawl. The Oklahoma Art Crawl will take place from 5-8 p.m. June 27 and 28 across the state. All artists, regardless of skill level, are invited to participate.
“Our goal is to have as much statewide representation as we can,” Alexa Goetzinger, Assistant Director of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, said.
The idea came to the coalition via independent curator Jennifer Scanlan, who had read about a similar art crawl that had taken place on Long Island.
“So many community festivals and other arts events have been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to create opportunities for Oklahomans to see art in person, safely, and for Oklahoma artists to show—and hopefully sell—some of their work,” Scanlan said.
Goetzinger, Scanlan and others immediately jumped into action to put together a statewide art crawl in Oklahoma.
“It was a collaborative merging of our ideas,” Goetzinger said. “We had it all put together within a week. It was all hands on deck, but we were able to give artists a solid two weeks to sign up.”
Official signups for the art crawl will be held through Friday, June 12, however, Goetzinger said names would be accepted through the weekend. And even if artists can’t get on the official roster, they are still free to setup their own art displays at their homes in solidarity.
“What we did as an organization was just get the word out for people,” Goetzinger said.
Artists are encouraged to setup their displays at home during the art crawl in ways they are comfortable with, be that in an elaborate outdoor display, or simply in their front windows. Participating artists will have their names listed on the coalition website, ovac-ok.org, as well as within an illustrated Google map. Visitors to the website can check out the artists close to them or find new locations that sound interesting.
“This was a creative way around the idea of the festival, where you have everyone in a central location and it’s hard to keep safe social distance,” Goetziner said. “And it is a way to meet your neighbors who are artists, that’s why our slogan is ‘discover the art next door.’”
By June 10 over 100 artists had signed up to participate in the art crawl, and more were on their way.
“It truly runs the gamut; I know we have some high school students who have signed up as well as established artists like the ladies on Paseo who run Studio 6. It’s wonderful to see the range and diversity and we are very excited. We are hoping to get more participation in some of the smaller communities,” Goetziner said.
While the art crawl was created out of necessity, Goetzinger could see the event becoming annual if there is enough participation.
“We didn’t know what the response would be like at first, like everything this just started with an idea, but I think we might continue it,” Goetzinger said.
To participate as an artist, join as a partner, or for more information about the event, visit OKArtCrawl.org.