Justice “Stash” Hileman stopped into Studio Blanket/Tent Fort to share some music from his new self-produced and performed album from the Stash Project, ”Millennial Trash.” He also shared insights into the methods to his madness and several laughs along the way.
The young musician knocked out a cool acoustic take to the album’s closing track. It’s his notions on “growing up”: •Stash Project — “Already Gone” — https://youtu.be/85AGSvyOFO4.
A pair of great covers will pass the radio-friendly lyric test and will be heard in the future. Stash chose Agent Orange’s “Bloodstains” and the Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer” that you’ll be hearing soon. The album is worth checking out for songs like “I Just Wanna,” “Void” and “Nine to Life” that put a lot of power in its punch.
“I’ve made a lot of changes over the past two years and I picked up a guitar,” he said. “It’s just a little Stash Project, that’s all it is.”
For Stash, this album was a cumulation building to the moment. After putting down the guitar, unwillingly, in his youth, the skate punk delved into the world of hip hop and making beats. Little did he know the foray would help him make his move back into the punk rock world.
Stash wrote his first song called “Death Demon” at 8 years old while under his father’s guidance. He was turned onto some great old thrash and punk bands. But when he lost his guitar at 10, he stopped playing. When he picked it up much later, he could still play part of a song he figured out at 16 as well as bits of “Aerials” by System of a Down. Determination kicked in and, especially over a recent 2½-months period, he completed the lyrics, guitars, bass and drum programs to make his 12-song ode to great songs in three minutes or less.
“The whole reason I wanted to do punk rock is the whole do it yourself aspect to it,” he said. “It’s all about the energy.”
Stash said the album comes from facing “growing up” and all that comes with it. Its creation served as a form of therapy. His soon-to-be wife Tiffany Wood is credited with giving him the push to put it into album form. Healing through art is a real thing.
“When I made this album, I was in a super dark place,” he said. “I ... needed something to get this out of my system.”
It’s not about reward, according to Stash. By doing it himself, he understands the reward of creation.
“I’m happier,” he said. “I don’t have any money doing what I’m doing but I’m happier doing this. But I learned that it’s OK to be over 25 and alive.”
“Already Gone” closes the overall upbeat collection of songs with a sobering energy. It pushed the personal comfort levels, according to Stash. But the response has given confidence that it’s as valid as anything he’s recorded.
“I realized that it’s not what you want, it’s what people like,” he said. “It’s a super emotional song and tough for me to get through.”
To give back to other local artists, there’s a contest underway to create the album art. Submissions in all mediums will be taken from March 9-22. Participants will receive a demo CD for inspiration and the art is to be derived from its emotions. First place will receive $100 and be featured on the album cover; second place will get $50 and be featured on the insert; and third place will get $30. Winners will be announced on March 29 during a listening party at the Railhead Saloon.
For more information, call 940-224-5813; or email: bookingstashband@gmail.com.
“It’s about artists helping artists,” he said.
Last week marked the 50th anniversary since the acknowledged beginning of heavy metal with the Feb. 13, 1970 release of the eponymously named album by Black Sabbath. All hail the riff and give the original album a return listen, it’s held up well: •Black Sabbath — “Black Sabbath” (Full LP) — https://youtu.be/YztzNyDGcpc.
For me, everything begins and seems to return to Sabbath. I’m not the only one. While exploring YouTube over the weekend, I stumbled onto this 2008 documentary, ”Such Hawks, Such Hounds” that explores the music and musicians of the American hard rock underground influenced by Sabbath. Focusing on the psychedelic and ‘70s proto-metal vibe, the movie shines a spotlight on some unheralded talents as well as bares the soul of the musicians. There’s no pretense of becoming famous, they make their music because it’s who they are.
Here’s the full link to the movie if you feel like dropping out and enjoying the doom-o-sphere: •Such Hawks, Such Hounds — https://youtu.be/PkdmwKXNXAQ.
Again, all hail the riff.
Stash’s inaugural visit this week to Studio Blanket/Tent Fort for Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist proved to be one of the most fun crusty punk moments in recent memory.
Jokey McJokerson went low with this week’s joke set-up:
“The bartender says, ‘Bottoms up.’”
Turn your radio dial to Magic 95.3 FM Radio around 6:25 p.m. each Thursday (if not much earlier) or stream the half-hour show online.
