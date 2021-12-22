In a few days’ time people across the country will be unwrapping shiny new tech toys from laptops to smart watches, personal digital assistants to game consoles. If my experience has taught me anything it’s that someone, somewhere is bound to forget the batteries. It happens every year, like clockwork. So why not go on the offensive this year.
Tech can be a fun gift to get and receive during the holidays, but that doesn’t mean it is always going to work straight out of the box. Much like a new sofa from Ikea, many of the fun tech adjacent gifts come “some assembly required.”
So how can we avoid holiday headaches this year? Here are a few simple things to remember when it comes to Christmas morning.
Don’t forget the batteries
This is rule number one. Inevitably someone’s mom or dad will end up dashing to the only open store in town this Christmas where they will have to scramble to grab the last pack of AA batteries. So take precautions now to avoid this battery blitz and stock up. Honestly it never hurts to have some extra batteries around the house anyway. Nobody wants a couple of D batteries laying around—until they need D batteries.
Keep the instruction manual
I am a habitual “loose paper tosser”. I will throw away a recipe box and dig it back out of the trash three or four times during the course of a meal. Junk mail? All mail is junk mail to me. So it should come as no surprise that I like to chunk instruction manuals. Dear reader, don’t be like me. Hold onto those precious guides. It’s much easier to reprogram your new tv remote if you have instructions.
When in doubt, Google
Sometimes the instruction manual isn’t enough. Sometimes there is no instruction manual. If you get stuck trying to figure out how to setup a new game system or program a new tv, don’t be afraid to turn to Google for advice. If you run into a problem, chances are someone else has run into that exact same problem and posted the answer to it online. YouTube is always an excellent source of information and helpful tips on how to get the ball rolling with a new piece of tech.
Put the phone down and enjoy the company
This last piece of advice might be the most important of all. Don’t let technology consume your attention this holiday season. Put your phone away for a while. Level 1,255 of Candy Crush can wait, Tik Tok isn’t going anywhere, and you can always pick that podcast back up on the drive home. Set the screens aside and enjoy the time you have with family and friends. In the end, the greatest gift of all is time.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.