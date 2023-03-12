When it comes to performing, Cameron University’s Christian Morren is happy to share the stage with talented vocalists and musicians.

On March 30, she has invited long-time friend Catherine McDaniel to join her for a vocal recital during which they will be accompanied by collaborative pianist Jan McDaniel, Catherine McDaniel’s husband. The performance will take place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

