When Indiana Jones stole the Cross of Coronado from grave-robbers in “The Last Crusade” he famously told them that it “belongs in a museum.” Their response, equally as famous, was “so do you.”
You belong in a museum, that is a sentiment that Southwest Oklahoma’s many museums can get behind. After a rough 2020, attendance at local museums is down by nearly 50 percent.
“Pretty much everything has been cut in half,” Bart McClenny, executive director of the Museum of the Great Plains, said. “Half as many visitors, half as much revenue from tickets, store sales, membership sales. Facility rental has been completely shut down since March.”
The Museum of the Great Plains shutdown on March 17, 2020. Its staff transitioned to work-from-home on April 6; the museum did not reopen to the public until June 10.
“We’ve been open since June 10 without interruption. We’ve taken the recommended precautions, although our traffic hasn’t been such that we’ve had to meter entry,” McClenny said.
In short, the museum has been desperate to get people back through its doors. And they aren’t alone.
“Our attendance is very low and our education programs attendance is very low, too,” Leah Mulkey, assistant executive director for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, said. “We were very busy before the pandemic. We now offer virtual field trips and Trail Talk virtual programming to keep in touch with our schools and guests.”
At the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, attendance was down 57 percent, according to Director Candy Taylor. And in Weatherford, at the Stafford Air & Space Museum, Executive Director Max Ary said attendance had dropped by 47 percent and that school attendance dropped nearly to zero.
“Also hit were our substantial visitations from foreign visitors who make up approximately 10-12 percent of our annual attendance,” Ary said. “These visitors are traveling Route 66 that pass right by the entrance road to the museum. Prior to this past year, we had eight straight years of increased attendance.”
The Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center has suffered a similar loss of out-of-state visitors.
“We did not see any visitors last year from Vermont, Delaware, and West Virginia. Because of the proximity to the Texas border, we normally see a large number of visitors from that state, but that just wasn’t the case last year either,” Taylor said.
The Museum of the Great Plains and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center secured CARES Act funding which helped minimize the economic impact by the downturn in attendance. The Comanche Nation received some CARES Act funds as well; however, the Stafford Air & Space Museum was not as fortunate.
“As a department of a municipality, we were not able to obtain CARES Act Funding, but the museum’s foundation, that provides fund-raising and development support funding, did receive a small amount ($7,500) of CARES funding to help defray salary costs provided by the Foundation for Foundation staff,” Ary said.
Some bright spots
Despite the drop in attendance, closures and economic impacts of 2020, area museums did report some bright spots.
At the heritage center, the virtual trail talk series brought in viewers from across the country. For the Comanche museum, the gift shop underwent some revamping which allowed for an increase in sales just in time for the holiday season. The downtime during the pandemic also allowed the Stafford museum to undergo some beneficial changes as well.
“When COVID hit, the museum had just finished adding on a major addition, and we had just started on the design and construction of nearly 400 new exhibits,” Ary said. “The timing was pretty good. Without many visitors, we were able to do some extensive construction, moving around many large artifacts, and conduct interior renovation projects that would have been difficult with a lot of visitors in the building.”
Unfortunately for the Museum of the Great Plains, the outlook has not been as rose-colored, according to McClenny, who said that virtual platforms and streaming events cannot replace a revenue shortfall.
“The farthest we’re projecting into the future at this point is three months, and even that seems tenuous. We just don’t know what will happen with COVID, but until it appears to have peaked and be in decline, and until vaccination is widespread, our target is just to be open to the public,” McClenny said.
All of these local museums have COVID precautions in place and are encouraging attendance in the hopes that 2021 will be a brighter year.