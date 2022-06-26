Southwest Oklahoma celebrates Independence Day Payton Payton Jun 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fireworks light up the sky at the Freedom Festival in 2019 at Elmer Thomas Park. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southwest Oklahomans are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July with several events. Here are some celebrations.FORT SILL:WHAT: Independence Day observanceWHEN: 11:45 a.m. July 4WHERE: McNair Building, Building 455MARLOW:WHAT: Old-Fashioned Independence CelebrationWHEN: Parade begins at 9 a.m., vendors at 6:30 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (or dark), on July 2.WHERE: Redbud Park, 112 North Elm Street.COMANCHE:WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration:WHEN: 8 p.m. July 2WHERE: Comanche High School, 1030 AshELGIN:WHAT: Sounds of Freedom Festival and FireworksWHEN: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 2.WHERE: Municipal Ballfield, 385 A StreetALTUS:WHAT: 4th of July Hometown CelebrationWHEN: 4 p.m. until dark, July 2WHERE: Hoyt Shadid Park, fireworks at Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 5605 North Main StreetLAWTON:WHAT: Heroes of America Fireworks ShowWHEN: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4WHERE: Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. GoreWALTERS:WHAT: Annual Fireworks ShowWHEN: 9:30 p.m. (or dark) July 4WHERE: Dave Boyer Lake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Independence Day Celebration Show Building Industry Southwest Firework Annual Fireworks Show Fireworks Oklahoman Payton Follow Payton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists