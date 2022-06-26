Freedom Fest

Fireworks light up the sky at the Freedom Festival in 2019 at Elmer Thomas Park.

 File photo

Southwest Oklahomans are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July with several events. Here are some celebrations.

FORT SILL:

WHAT: Independence Day observance

WHEN: 11:45 a.m. July 4

WHERE: McNair Building, Building 455

MARLOW:

WHAT: Old-Fashioned Independence Celebration

WHEN: Parade begins at 9 a.m., vendors at 6:30 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (or dark), on July 2.

WHERE: Redbud Park, 112 North Elm Street.

COMANCHE:

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration:

WHEN: 8 p.m. July 2

WHERE: Comanche High School, 1030 Ash

ELGIN:

WHAT: Sounds of Freedom Festival and Fireworks

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 2.

WHERE: Municipal Ballfield, 385 A Street

ALTUS:

WHAT: 4th of July Hometown Celebration

WHEN: 4 p.m. until dark, July 2

WHERE: Hoyt Shadid Park, fireworks at Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 5605 North Main Street

LAWTON:

WHAT: Heroes of America Fireworks Show

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4

WHERE: Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore

WALTERS:

WHAT: Annual Fireworks Show

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. (or dark) July 4

WHERE: Dave Boyer Lake