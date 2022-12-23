It’s been a heckuva year and this week I wanted to shine spotlights on some of our outstanding Southwest Oklahoma-based talent that have taken their games to new levels.
We’ve had some people reach big stages this year and I think it’s worth looking back as we near 2023.
Gannon Fremin & CCRev made 2022 their year as “Breakout Artists.”
After building a big reputation this side of the state, they’ve taken their show on the road regionally. Whether turning heads at Stillwater’s annual Calf Fry, taking Texas by storm or performing on stage at Tulsa’s iconic Cain’s Ballroom, they’ve been the band you’re talking about at the end of the night.
Live, these cats always kill it. Check out this video of the crew live at the Majestic in Fort Smith, Ark., from Feb. 19 and you’ll understand what I mean: https://youtu.be/l1NJCZ5EYx0.
Gannon Fremin & CCRev will be returning to Nashville, Tenn., in January where they will join the lineup at Whiskey Jam for the second year in a row. They could be headlining by their third time around.
With their studio work, the band’s been building up its following through online streaming.
On Spotify, the band scored 61,400 listeners from 96 countries. Almost 20 full hours of their music was played over 412,600 streams from December 2021 to Nov. 30.
You can check their Spotify catalog: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0P3JEHMidLKLqAHuFd7Qf8?si=0CHY16LITaWKN9MOepTrzQ&dl_branch=1&fbclid=IwAR3YN0D1lYlntwTOPU0VzTWZmx1xKRbzr5ycl64vFIkXIAKnYhFk61Kbj5U&nd=1.
Online, Fremin and company offered a statement to their fans as they face 2023.
“It’s been a pretty wild year to say the least. Huge thanks to everyone who’s been tuning in and listening. Keep your eyes and ears out for some new stuff soon.”
Another artist who has broken out of the local confines to tour the country this past year is Southwest Oklahoma’s King of Hick Hop, Knuckles (Stephen Nuckolls). He gets the nod as most “Fearless” in 2022.
Following the pandemic, the man known for blending his country roots with hip hop to rise in his genre’s ranks, Knuckles has dived into the big pond with shows at festivals and concerts to growing audiences while continuing to grow his online presence.
It’s been a year filled with taking leaps of faith to make his music his full-time job. Off the heels of last year’s “The Rodeo” EP to his collaborations on “Knuckles And The Boys Vol. 1,” the always pushing artist expanded his bounds with a his first, full-on country song, “Believe.” All vocals are by Knuckles and all production is with his long-time collaborator and producer, Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson: https://youtu.be/TJuhPUHNuCU.
Another hip hop artist from Lawton who pushed himself is Ashleigh Overby performing as Ayvio with his band, the Ayviators. He gets the “Leap of Faith” nod this year.
With the hope of making it all the way, his song/video for “Grow Up” came about as close as it gets to becoming a finalist for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts Contest 2022, earning “standout entry” honors this year’s playlist.
Check out the video and song “Grow Up” and you’ll find out why it’s a standout: https://youtu.be/yW2OEqWYt8A.
There’s a reason it was the “Best Overall” video winner for this year’s 2nd Annual Music Video Awards at the Vaska Theatre.
Sold out shows from Austin to Chicago were just more evidence that Ayvio is on the up.
Since the pandemic shutdown started easing up in mid-2021, Zach Holliday has proven to be the real “Road Warrior.”
Since discharge from the Army where he served in Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band, Holliday has performed on stage and in recordings with more amazing artists than I can shake a stick at. Be it as part of RDO Smokewagon, joined up in Jared Rosin & The Shuffle or as a pedal steel player ready to join a big show at the last minute, he’s been all over the country and the airwaves this year and it’s only looking busier.
Check out a couple of shining tracks featuring his skills. First, the latest offering with Jared Rosin & The Shuffle, “Before the Storm”: https://youtu.be/qwlwjNKdr70.
It’s up there for my songs of the year and might make a return in next week’s column, if this doesn’t serve as prelude.
Here’s some Holliday highlights with RDO Smokewagon on the debut single, “Stop This Train”: https://youtu.be/4mbYCanpbwQ.
With the path he’s cutting, Holliday is the musical train you can’t stop.
And finally, this week, we’re just closing up shop with Southwest Oklahoma’s real “Rock Star,” Shyloh Powers.
What can you say for a Carnegie kid who is living out his dream first thought as a teen listening to Nirvana who now plays to 20,000-plus crowds at almost every show as part of the Koe Wetzel Band except, “Bravo”?
It couldn’t happen to a nicer and more decent guy than Powers. From stealing spotlights at local festivals less than seven years ago to sharing the spotlight with one of the hottest rising stars in today’s blend of rock and country, he’s earned every reward and then some.
With Wetzel’s latest album, “Hell Paso,” Powers is making his mark as one of the hottest and most creative guitar players out there. Check out some of his guitar solo expertise with the album’s debut single, “Creep” and you’ll get the picture: https://youtu.be/cb8fzuI7U5E.
So, more power to Powers as 2023 opens the door to even bigger and better things.
Here’s hoping you all have a great Christmas and tune back into the column next week for a rundown of some of the amazing songs and albums released by Southwest Oklahoma’s finest.
