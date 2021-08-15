It’s lights, camera, action once again in Lawton as local teams prepare to undergo another 48-hour filmmaking challenge during the second annual Southwest 48 Film Festival.
The festival is the brainchild of Cason Troutman, a Lawton native, who concocted the idea last year after returning to his hometown from Los Angeles where he worked for a few years before the outbreak of COVID-19. Upon his return to Lawton, he founded the festival in the hopes of seizing on the synergy of the increasing interest in film in Oklahoma.
“Currently, I’m feeling excited,” Troutman said. “I’m excited for the new challenges that I’m facing as the creator of the festival but also super excited to see the returning talent and new entrees this year.”
The festival is a chance for filmmakers new and old to showcase their skills. The concept is simple. Anyone who would like to enter the festival can sign-up their filmmaking team for $80. Teams will receive two random genres, a prop and a phrase that must be used in the film. Finished films must be a minimum of 4 minutes and a maximum of 8 minutes. Oh yeah, and the film has to be written, filmed and edited within 48 hours.
No pressure.
“Honestly, I would tell anyone who is on the fence or doesn’t know much about it to just try it. Get a group together and set this one weekend aside for film and do it, I mean why not? We live our lives wondering ‘what if,’ or ‘I wish I would do something for my dream or dream career,’ this is that first step to a possible future,” Troutman said.
One of the big things Troutman learned from the first festival was planning can never start too early. Last year’s inaugural festival was held at the Vaska Theatre, this year, the festivities have moved outdoors to the Lawton Trail of Fear Scream Park, 11101 SE Lee Boulevard.
“We are building for the future and have added live music, food and drinks along with some outdoor activities from the Army National Guard,” Troutman said. “Also, with COVID ramping up again, the move to having it outside definitely allows us to continue to make this festival work successfully and without any worries.”
In another change from last year, the area for entrants has expanded to include all of Southwest Oklahoma.
“So from OKC and I-35 south to OKC and I-40 west to the Oklahoma-Texas border. This way it gives more of the small-town Okies an opportunity they may not typically have,” Troutman said.
The Southwest 48 Film Festival will take place at 6:30 p.m. on September 25. For more information or to sign-up visit roserockproductions.com/sw48.