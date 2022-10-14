John O. Nelson learned to follow his dreams. Growing up in Harlem, N.Y., the third of five kids, he found his spark from music and entertaining others.

With R&B influences like New Edition and Marvin Gaye, Nelson also found inspiration from hip hop artists The Treacherous 3, Run-DMC, Whodini and LL Cool J. More about the connection with that last inspiration later.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.