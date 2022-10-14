John O. Nelson learned to follow his dreams. Growing up in Harlem, N.Y., the third of five kids, he found his spark from music and entertaining others.
With R&B influences like New Edition and Marvin Gaye, Nelson also found inspiration from hip hop artists The Treacherous 3, Run-DMC, Whodini and LL Cool J. More about the connection with that last inspiration later.
Nelson said his love for music has always been part of his life. Creating his own sounds began early.
“I always had a love for it, but as far as making it, I would say it was very early in elementary school,” he said. “I started writing rap and rhyming over other rap records when they had a break in the rap parts.”
In 2000, Nelson moved to California to pursue another passion: acting. He had some “big things’ in movies and television, but it was the music that was constantly moving him.
“It was while working on my first mix tape I linked up with a childhood friend, Priest Forever, and we formed a group called The Gecko Brothas which we are currently on tour with the legendary R&B and funk band Cameo,” he said.
Arrival in Los Angeles allowed Nelson to make a name for himself. One avenue was through YouTube skit videos with Affion Crocket. Good fortune spread.
“We did a lot of things that caught the eye of some big names which helped him get his own sketch show which I was on,” he said.
As a single father raising a recently-turned-8-year-old son, Nelson said his son “also has made a little splash in the acting world himself.” It’s a lot of juggling, he said.
“I’m a single dad and it’s crazy balancing a full-time job, acting and music,” he said.
Lawton became home for Nelson after taking a job at Goodyear. It’s offered artistic opportunity, as well. With the shift work came some down time. It led to the completion of his last two projects, “Lawton: The New Chapter,” and his latest album, “The Making of Johnollie.” It was meeting Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson that offered the collaboration he said he needed.
“I linked with a local producer here named Fyu-Chur,” he said, “and that leads us here.”
“Here” means Nelson is on the precipice of the big prize for a musician. His song, “Classic” is on the ballot for potential nomination for the Best Rap Performance GRAMMY Award. It’s not on the ballot, yet, but it is up for consideration, he said.
“I need to clear this up, I’m not yet nominated, yet,” he said, “but it’s the first time I’ve appeared in the GRAMMY ballot for consideration. Either way it’s a great feeling.”
The song, “Classic” is inspired by one of Nelson’s hip hop inspirations, LL Cool J. The song even received some love by the legend himself.
Give “Classic” a spin yourself: https://youtu.be/mH6o2cf2L-c.
Nelson said he’s still in a fugue from the recognition of his song.
“So, let me say this is first and foremost a dream come true,” he said. “I am still in a place where I’m like ‘wow.’”
Nelson said “Classic” was the last song recorded for “The Making of Johnollie. The album, dedicated to his dad, is also a dedication to all who influenced him and he felt had a hand in shaping his life. He called the song the missing piece.
“I felt it was something missing and then I got the track and it hit me and I wrote the song in an hour,” he said, “and ‘bam,’ GRAMMY consideration.”
A force in motion, Nelson continues forward. In December, he’s heading to Los Angeles to co-star with Crockett in a film. And you know he’ll keep making music.
“I’m excited about that and I’m continuing to push the album and make more music,” he said. “You can find my music on all digital platforms, on YouTube, and Bandcamp. Just Google me, the name is Johnollie.”
Music has always been part of the heart for guitarist Adam Cearnal. He credits his grandfather Ora Rhodes with giving it that first pulse.
“In the mornings I would awaken to him thumping his heel on the floor – he was strumming and singing to the beat,” he said. “I have always had a keen interest in music and guitar has always been my go-to, It just comes naturally to me.”
While growing up in Cyril, Cearnal performed off-and-on again at church while in high school. Then he joined Overtime:30 where he played bass with them until his early 20s. Life happened and separate ways were taken, he said.
It took 20 years and a host of life experiences before the music bug began biting Cearnal again. Now he’s back with those bandmates as the bassist. He’s also finding his path as a guitarist and musical explorer.
“The challenge came when I had to learn about 30 songs in two weeks for the first Overtime:30 show we did this year,” he said. “I haven’t looked back since.”
Cearnal said moving musically forward comes with finding relief from a serious back injury. He was put on pain medication and, said, “we know how this story ends.” Thankfully, he said, after “eight years of suffering,” a spinal fusion brought relief. But he said he needed direction.
“Recovery from surgery was extremely difficult, and recovery from eight years of opioids was a challenge of its own, and I felt lost for a long time,” he said. “A friend from the military inspired me to start playing again.”
Cearnal credits his wife Becky for her “love and unwavering support” as well as the encouragement to “chase my dreams.” He credits his 10-year-old daughter Addi, who loves to sing and dance, with also giving him the nudge.
A little bit of belief goes a long way.
“Having someone in your life who doesn’t get bored listening to you practice the same song over and over is a life changer,” he said.
Echoing many a Southwest Oklahoma musician, Cearnal credits time spent with Larry Chrisner at the legendary Drum House in Elgin with developing confidence and lining up some projects. Meeting people means motion.
“Through Larry, I have collaborated with the amazing Dani Carson, I am her lead acoustic guitarist,” he said. “Dani Carson was the first person to give me a chance at playing lead guitar.”
Cearnal said when he showed up at the American Legends stage in Medicine Park on July 4th, Carson heard “something” in his performance. They’ve since been performing throughout Southwest Oklahoma and in Oklahoma City.
“She is constantly challenging me with new songs to learn,” he said. “I really feel like she is my little sister — I just love playing with her. Recently she challenged me to sing a few songs and that was a big step for me.”
Cearnal has also begun working with Bret and Daphne Pollan. Calling them amazing musically as well as being inspirational humans, he’s found a musical family.
“They love hearing something new and support individuality more than anything,” he said. “There is something that happens when Bret and I play our guitars and Daphne sings — it just clicks. Bret is the type of player who could play with anyone.”
That’s the type of picker Cearnal is striving to become.
“I don’t really have a style or genre, but country and blues come natural to me,” he said. “I have an affinity for slow smooth blues.”
Embracing the challenge to become a lead guitarist, Cearnal said he’s beyond fear in making a mistake. Although he hasn’t been doing it long, he said it’s coming naturally.
“I’m all in,” he said. “I learn something new all the time and I am still new to the music industry.”
These days, you have to catch a video Cearnal posts to his Facebook page or if someone catches video of him performing. That is if you aren’t in the audience already. But he said the online world is another challenge he’s ready to take on.
“ Learning the media world is an upcoming challenge, so be on the lookout for more stuff from me,” he said. “I’m just getting started.”
