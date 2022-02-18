Faithful readers of the column will note last year’s introduction of teenage rock star in waiting Gavin Taylor.
If you were fortunate, you were in the audience for his Lawton live debut with a backing band at the Vaska Theatre.
Maybe you caught him on the McMahon Memorial Auditorium stage performing the lead in the Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Aladdin.”
The 17-year-old Taylor said he’s been busy since last summer. Being cast as Aladdin was a big deal, he said. It marked a return to the musical production stage where he began in the single-digits. A coming of full-circle in some regards.
“It was a gigantic honor to play that role, they took a chance on me even when they had no clue who I was,” he said. “I never thought that I’d ever do another musical so it was pretty shocking to most people when I told them I was doing it. It was a wonderful experience and I love the LCT crew.”
Taylor resonates in talking about the great people he met through the experience, including understanding the genius of Chance Harmon with LCT. He called Bryan Peterson a “genius director”: “I’m very grateful that Lawton has him.” He raved of Mikki Hankins’ brilliance as a choreographer as well as her being “a wonderful human.”
In fitting form, Taylor said on-stage magic has led to some offstage magic in its own making.
“I met my wonderful girlfriend, Jessica Diley, from being in the show,” he said. “She was the Jasmine to my Aladdin.”
Following the production’s run, Taylor said he returned to his own, original creativity.
“I focused on finishing up some songs that I recorded as well as writing new material, which I’m always doing,” he said. “I’m working on writing a play of sorts as well as putting out an EP soon while also trying to finish up high school.”
Taylor said his great-grandmother serves to inspire his next single, “Tiger in an Egg.” He said it offers a feel for the new atmosphere of music he’s writing. It may develop into a play.
“It’s about a beautiful creature being contained by something it’s not supposed to be contained by,” he said. “I wrote the song mainly after thinking about my late grandmother living out her final years in the nursing home. She spent 10 years in a bed not being able to do what she loved. She was confined and that always really bothered me that life could be so cruel to someone so wonderful.”
Big ideas spring from creative young minds.
Taylor said the song releases on his late-great-grandmother’s birthday, March 18.
“There is a music video that is in the works and should hopefully come out the same date,” he said.
Until then, check out his video for the song, “Carpet Clean”: https://youtu.be/l72PNOVXnVM.
Visit the online edition of the column and click on this or any other links to go directly to the music.
This original, “Reruns” plays like a perfect first run at his June 2021 Vaska concert: https://youtu.be/PqCABBvIl90.
Over the past four years, Matt Moran has grown into a regionally known country and Americana artist representing Southwest Oklahoma through over 250 shows throughout the state and Texas.
Big things are coming this year, Moran said. His latest album, “Heartache Kid” featuring 10 tracks will release on May 27 as the follow up to 2020’s acoustic album, “Black Sheep.”
Check out the single from the 2020 album, “El Camino.” It’s a beauty: https://youtu.be/z4gQP2xeNSw.
Immediately following its release, Moran said he’s heading out on a 40 date U.S. tour. Things kick-off May 26 with a performance in Altus, followed by a performance at the Medicine Park Roots Ball Memorial Day weekend.
Moran said he’s channeling Jason Isbell, John Moreland and Counting Crows with this new collection. He describes its sound as what you get from “a country kid that grew up on 90s alt-rock.”
With 10 songs, topics range from love, death, sobriety to the collapse of the American Dream. Moran said “This Can’t Be It” offers a testament to our times.
Moran is a do-it-yourself kind of artist. From recording to bookings to press, he tackles it all.
The autobiographical title track, “Heartache Kid,” shares insight into the nature of being a life-long musician, Moran said. It will release to Red Dirt Country radio on May 6 along with a new video.
You can keep up with Moran on all online music platforms.
It’s always good to hear from Jared Rosin. Especially so when he says “you’ve got to hear what I’ve been up to.”
Jared Rosin & The Shuffle are finally readying the Tuesday release of their long-awaited album, “Nothing.” This includes one of my all-time favorite songs (and the column’s 2019 Song of the Year).
“Almost 2½ years later, I’m finally releasing ‘The Valley,’” he said.
I can’t wait that long. Here, check out him and Zach Holliday making sweet sounds from ”The Valley” from the confines of Studio Blanket/Tent Fort from Oct. 29, 2019: https://youtu.be/615gpMy8QHg.
On a side note, 2020’s Song of the Year, “Little Crime on the Prairie” may also be among the mix. Until then, give it a listen: https://youtu.be/7BqFVQ4DnvQ.
It’s the theme song for the Redder Dirt: An OK CrimeCast podcast hosted by the columnist and returning Constitution reporter Gary Reddin, has been on hiatus since December 2021.
Keep your eyes and ears open because it looks like there may be a return of the podcast – and this fantastic theme song — this summer.
Until then, I suggest you buckle up and pre-save your link to “Nothing” by Jared Rosin & The Shuffle for its Tuesday drop: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jaredrosinandtheshuffle/nothing.
I’ll be catching up with Rosin in the coming weeks for an update on what’s been going on with one of Southwest Oklahoma’s top rising talents.
And one last thing, it’s a cool thing. It’s Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil joined with Shaina Shepherd covering Alice in Chains’ ”It Ain’t Like That”: https://youtu.be/BJdsLL3gdj0.
You’re welcome.
Although the "Today's Best Soundemonium!" radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what's happening and what's next.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.