It’s time to open your ears and imbibe some “Southern Royalty,” courtesy of a Lawton-based hip hop trio called The Triumvirate.

The Triumvirate is made up of Triston “Triston for Dummies” Wright, William “Willie Mac” McCall, and Joseph “Joe Biggs” Wilson. It’s a trio of heavyweight Lawton talent on tap.

