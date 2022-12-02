It’s time to open your ears and imbibe some “Southern Royalty,” courtesy of a Lawton-based hip hop trio called The Triumvirate.
The Triumvirate is made up of Triston “Triston for Dummies” Wright, William “Willie Mac” McCall, and Joseph “Joe Biggs” Wilson. It’s a trio of heavyweight Lawton talent on tap.
There are also features by Crystal “Clearly Crystal” Johnson, Porscha Rene, Marcus “MacOnDaBeat” and Brittany Elaine Sawyer, and Phillip “Phil Mac” McCall.
Wright and “MacOnDaBeat” co-executive produced the 15-track collection. They done good, as we say in a Southern way.
Give it a listen and find out for yourself. I’ll wait …
You can visit YouTube and track the album song-by-song: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Triumvirate+Southern+Royalty.
Wright said the creative collection began assembling in 2015 when they were promoting parties for “a number of innovative and highly successful nightlife events.” He spoke of the album’s origin.
“The album was proposed years ago by Willie Mac because we all make music,” he said. “But 2022 was the year everything fell into place and the idea circled back around by way of Joe Biggs once Triston for Dummies began experimenting with rapping consistently and as a serious student of the craft.”
Biggs called the project creation “an exercise in clarity.”
“Clarity as an artist and my place in music,” he said. “Joining the scholar and the gentleman was a great experience as we constantly pushed the limits and it allowed me to play the wildcard.”
Paying homage to the varying styles of Southern hip hop that has contributed to Oklahoma’s development as home to a unique style took precedence, according to Wright.
“We wanted to curate an album that speaks to the mature audience because it’s often overlooked or left behind due to the music industry’s hyper-fixation on youth culture,” he said. “The mature audience rarely if ever has new artists introduced to it, but instead have to sort through a sea of claptrap to find content that relates to its life experiences or hope that the artists they grew up listening to have the means and resources to continue making music.”
The album’s creation offered “a tremendous learning experience” to the group’s novice, Wright. Working with masters brings it out in yourself, he said. It was about conquering new things.
“Willie and Joe have years of experience on me as emcees, so the writing and recording process with them helped me to find my voice, hone it, and master it,” he said. “The writing has always been easy for me, but rapping requires a different set of vocal techniques than singing that I had to learn and nurture.”
Biggs said this project allowed him to work in new styles, flows and cadences. Overall, creating “Southern Royalty” was eye opening, he said.
“It has made me aware of a fanbase that appreciate lyricism, wit, and smooth grooves in their hip hop,” he said
Working with “MacOnDaBeat” as co-producers, Wright credited his talent in dialing everything in. The co-producer said it was always about fulfilling his goal as a producer to spread his sound as an engineer into the ears of listeners and create a vibe that catches hold.
“This project has allowed me to accomplish my goal and working with great talent makes the process an even better experience,” he said.
Wright’s excited for his next project, “The Scholar & The Gentleman,” featuring him and Willie Mac that’s due out soon. Then, he said, he’ll be dropping the video and maxi-single for “BodyRoll” in “the very near future.”
With Monday’s release of their latest single, the mighty Metallica have finally returned to that form that made them, well, “Metallica.”
That’s my take, at least.
This new track, “Lux Æterna” sounds like the band I fell in love with in the old junior high days when their debut, “Kill ‘em All” set the standard for what heavy metal would become in the 1980s but with the precision and texture of the band that would take over the world by the start of the next decade.
Don’t believe me? Again, check it out for yourself. Again, I’ll wait …: https://youtu.be/_u-7rWKnVVo.
If this is the indication of what’s to come, I’m looking forward to April 14, 2023, for the release of their new album, “72 Seasons.”
They are also doing a tour called a “no repeat weekend” that includes an Aug. 18 and 20, 2023, stop at Arlington, Texas. Pre-sales have already begun.
The first night will feature a resurrected Pantera crew and Mammoth WVH and second night will open with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
Not gonna, lie, it’s kind of great to hear that after 40 years and some misfires in recent years, Metallica have returned.
Heavy metal thunder, indeed!
I just received word while finishing this week’s column that Christine McVie of seminal California rockers Fleetwood Mac passed at the age of 79 from a brief illness. That’s a tough one.
I just wanted to leave you on a note of a favorite song McVie performed in this seminal band, ”Say You Love Me”: https://youtu.be/wlJvpeDbpfU.