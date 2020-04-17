Musicians who make their living on the road are hurting as bad as anyone these days with COVID-19 restrictions closing most venues.
Outlaw country queen of the road Sissy Brown knows this all too well. She said the coronavirus has “majorly affected” her ability to work and support herself. When you go from roughly 250 shows a year to zero in a matter of weeks, it’s a tough one to take.
“All the bars, breweries, concert venues, and even restaurants are closed and we have no idea when they will be open again so there’s no work for me until .... until when? I don’t know,” she said. “I wish I had some answers but this virus doesn’t arrive and infect on a schedule. We don’t have an end date and that’s very scary not only for long term infection rates but also for those of us who can’t work.”
Musicians work for a living, too. Self-employed people, gig workers, and freelancers are supposed to qualify for unemployment but, Brown said, she’s only dealt with website glitches that caused her self-employments to be listed wrong. You can’t update it online and phone lines are another barricade, she said. Insecurity about reception of stimulus checks hangs in the air as well. Being self-employed, she doesn’t get a tax refund and her direct-deposit access is nil at this point.
“It’s very scary playing this waiting game and not knowing when money will come your way again,” she said. “I know this interview might seem negative but I’m just stressed, like most Americans. Honestly, I’m one of the lucky ones who had some money stashed away for emergencies but the latest reports are saying concerts could possibly not be allowed again until fall 2021 and I do not have April 2020 through fall 2021 savings.”
Brown said that she is happy to be off the road and able to self-isolate, keeping herself and people who come in contact with her safe. Music keeps her sane and helps with a little bit of money coming in.
“I’m very thankful that I can still play my music on Facebook via livestream, Instagram live, and YouTube to ideally get tips from people sent to my Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App,” she said. “I’m also extremely thankful that I’m able to deliver groceries, every two weeks, to my grandmother and great-aunt. I’m so glad that I can help my family during these crazy Covid-19 times.”
There is a high point to the quarantine, according to Brown. With the internet and cell phones, she said we can still see familiar faces through a screen and talk to loved ones and support systems whenever needed.
“We’re all in this thing together,” she said. “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay prepared, and hopefully we’ll all be listening to music out on the town again soon! I’ll have some new songs on the set list, that’s for sure.”
Local musician Mike Quarles, 69, died last week, although there’s no indication his death was related to the virus.
“We’ve lost another musical brother,” said Danny Cox, keyboardist/vocals for DuPree. “This was an unexpected death. “He will be missed in the music circles in this area.”
Cox remembered being introduced to Mike by his brother Jay Quarles. From there they played in numerous bands, including Teasefoot and Brothers DuPree. Mike Quarles also played with his brother in Funky Butt. He was also part of the Cameron Jazz Ensemble, Broken Spoke, Final Approach, Terry Allen Band and helped found Signal 4.
Clay Commings, guitarist for Cashroh, said he learned a lot from his time with “Q” as he was called while they played in the Terry Allen Band. He remembered joining Allen’s band in 2012 and when “Q” joined in 2014, he called it “the best choice.”
“He was probably the best bass player I had ever played with,” he said. “His style was just tasty and soulful.”
Commings remembered the wisdom gleaned from his friend.
“‘Q’ took me and taught me musically as much as he could and helped transform me from a guitar player who can play but not knowledgeable to the professional side of things to a well-rounded musician who knows the ins and outs of the professional player world,” he said. “But not only that but shared so many laughs on the road and at shows.”
Cox said the loss of Quarles resonates.
“Mike was a very talented bassist and rhythm guitarist as well as vocalist,” Cox said. “I learned a lot playing by his side. Rest in peace, brother Mike.”
#VirtualSoundemoniumFest continues and, man, have there been some wonderful and amazing shows. Brandyn “Dammit” Garcia will be joined by No Talent Hack’s Jacob Slagle at 8 p.m. Saturday for a livestream of unexpected treasures.
Last weekend’s performances by Ray Bordelon, Dave Smith and Ray Miller, and Cashroh, were joined by an amazing and irreverent Easter special from Dissocial Fury. It is worth going back and watching. We were joined by another round from Caleb McGee, as well as a couple of shows from afar by Robbie McMillan and Ciera MacKenzie. Also, 1GCrew debuted a new song called “Lockdown” featuring Sadaf the Pharaoh and Parlor Trick debuted an instrumental burner called “Carnism.”
They join (or rejoin) Big Pete Piehnik, Jared Rosin & the Shuffle, Drop Dead Dammit, Tripple Threat, Fancy Bump, Ryan Tyler, Dave Laurence, Francis “Franky Furious” Balliet & Family, Bannister Chaava, Jacob Moore, Cotton White, Caleb McGee, David Dodson and Dayton Keel the gents in Backwash with joining the cause. All these performances are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Basically, for musicians, set up a livestream show and a virtual tip jar and perform for your fans, gain some new ones and maybe make some money that you can split with your favored venue. Let’s do it as long as it takes before life returns to a sense of normalcy.
Covid-19 has caused new editions of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, to be classic editions as we’ve turned to our archives again for Mix Tape Surprise 4. Our archive keeps local music alive.
