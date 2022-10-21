It’s tough not to get jazzed about the sound of music flowing through Medicine Park at any time of the year.

If you like how this cool breeze flows, then you’ll be happy to know Saturday marks the inaugural Jazz in the Park jazz music festival at the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos, located on Cobblestone Row in Medicine Park. Can you dig it, hep cat?

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

