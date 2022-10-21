It’s tough not to get jazzed about the sound of music flowing through Medicine Park at any time of the year.
If you like how this cool breeze flows, then you’ll be happy to know Saturday marks the inaugural Jazz in the Park jazz music festival at the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos, located on Cobblestone Row in Medicine Park. Can you dig it, hep cat?
Danny Cox said it’s the culmination of a vision he’s had for years. In working with Small Mountain owner Chas Callich, he said it’s a dream coming true. In a town noted for its many music festivals offering a variety of sounds, this will be a first.
“This is unlike any music fest ever held in this area,” he said. “It will be the first jazz fest in the history of Medicine Park.”
Of course, Cox is going to be a performing part of a large part of the day’s festivities. It’s good to be Lawton’s Hammond B-3 king.
With keyboardist Tommy Greer out with an injury, host band Brother’s Dupree’s Cox and drummer George Keck, will be joined by some special guests to open the fest at 2 p.m. with some of their favorite jazz selections followed by an evening of toe tapping, easy listening jazz.
“The Brothers have worked up a special jazz set for the fest,” Cox said.
Cox has also been gathering up a cadre of some of the best jazz musicians from the area as well as from the Oklahoma City Metro and Denton, Texas, to fill the bill.
“There are many styles of jazz and I tried to incorporate as many as possible for the fest,” he said. “It was quite a task lining up all the acts.”
Keck said the setting and musical offerings make for something special for the audience.
“I believe the patrons of this Jazz Fest will hear music at this venue they just won’t hear anywhere else,” he said.
Keck, who has been a long-time drumming staple in Southwest Oklahoma, said he’s new to the jazz scene. A “4/4 rock drummer most of my life,” since joining the DuPree ensemble, he’s really been concentrating on time signatures and song meters. It’s done what jazz is intended: open up a new worldview and experiences.
“The music Dupree has become known for has been a challenging, yet interesting journey for me,” he said. They also seem to trust my lead and harmony singing abilities, another first for me.”
With his 50-plus years as a performer, Cox said putting on the festival is taking all the tricks he’s gleaned as a veteran of multi-band performances. He’s counting on that insight to help make an experience for performers and fans as smooth as, well, jazz.
“I learned a lot about the logistics of putting on an event like this,” he said. “Far too many music event organizers are not musicians. Some really don’t understand the preparations leading up to what it takes before you hit that first note.”
The James Slaw Band will follow up Brothers DuPree. Featuring the namesake guitarist, Cox said veteran musicians Ted Chaat, drums, Craig Butter, bass, and Odus Jason Williams, sax/vocals make up the band.
“Guitarist Slaw is a familiar name in the blues and jazz circles in Oklahoma City Metro area,” he said. “They will add a little jazz fusion to the fest. This talented group is a proven crowd pleaser.”
Lawton’s own Seasons of Swing Jazz Quintet, featuring Peter Macias on piana, J.D. Little, the “woodwind master,” Kay Alsobrook on bass, Will Magee on drums and the “exceptionally talented vocalist, Josie French,” Cox said.
“She is an absolute delight to hear,” he said. “Josie is a natural when it comes to singing these jazz favorites.”
Cox will return to the stage following their performance with Triple B (The Blues Bunker Blazzst Band) with a heaping helping of smooth jazz. He said he and his Hammond are joined by seasoned musicians Barry LeDay on drums, Milton (Maceo) Hall on saxophones, Jimmy King on bass and Keck on percussion
“Be ready for a funky good time with these cats,” he said.
Rounding out the night will be an “All-Star Jam” with some members from the previous acts and as well as some surprise artists, Cox said. They will finish the night with “Chameleon” by Herbie Hancock.
“You don’t want to miss this,” he said.
This is a free, family-friendly event. Lawn chairs and/or pallets are suggested, Cox said.
With a “back line” of gear set up and all the amenities, from hot tacos, cold beer and margaritas and shopping up and down historic Cobblestone Row, Cox said all the amenities are there for a good time for all.
“We are hoping for a good turnout,” he said. “We would like to make this an annual event. So, come on down to Jazz In The Park in beautiful, historic Medicine Park.”
After weather conditions quashed the planned Freewheelin’ Southwest Music Festival a couple of weeks back, concert inceptionist and coordinator Kristi Howard has worked with the Stephens County commissioners to work out a make-up date that will suit all who want to come out.
“The festival has been rescheduled to Nov. 19,” she said. “I know, I know, lots going on but it’s indoors and thanks to all the performers being so dedicated to supporting this, the lineup will be the same.”
Lineup: Robert Aguire, of Duncan, at noon followed by Chasing the Sun, of Duncan, BJP Music coming all the way from McAlister, then Whiskey Creek, of Comanche, Dylan Thompson, of Comanche, Drivin’ South Band, of Duncan, Bret James and Tony Garrison, both from Lawton, will be doing a song swap before the headliner, Old 81 Band, of Comanche, closes at 8 p.m.
The car and motorcycle show has been canceled and children’s activities are limited but there’s still a lot to enjoy, Howard said. VIP sections will be available.
“Just music, food trucks and a roof over our heads this time,” she said.
Last week saw the columnist and his brothers in Norville head into 1121 Recordings to lay down scratch guitar and bass tracks before drummer David Dodson laid down the law on drums. With his work completed, I can honestly say we’re turning this debut EP idea into a reality you’ll be able to sink your teeth into.
With guitarists Matt Shreve, Dakota Hooper and Ryan Tyler recording their initial parts, it was the columnist’s first foray into a modern recording session as an instrumentalist. Working with producer Brandon Cramer and Shreve during my time plugged in and working to the metronome to make the sure rhythms were precise, it was the learning experience I needed.
There really is a reason a great producer is considered “great.” Cramer has that wizard magic that makes him the de facto 10th member to Norville. Checking egos at the door and taking input to produce what’s right for the song is the reason you work with someone you trust and respect.
As the process moves forward, I’ll share more from my diary of the experience. All I can say at this point is this is already sounding as special as the project has been envisioned. You’ll be hearing a lot more from this band. These songs are bigger than any of the talent working on it. I hope we blow your minds as much as we do our own.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.