Dani Carson stopped into Studio Blanket/Tent Fort to discuss her recent (and brief) retirement from performing and to share some good times and even better songs for this week’s edition of the column’s radio show.
Of course, you know that Carson made some sweet music. If you tuned in, you heard this Sugarland treat: •Dani Carson — “Stuck Like Glue” — https://youtu.be/9We_Wu0LP74.
You’ll also be hearing this gem on our next Mix Tape edition: •Dani Carson — “Jolene” — https://youtu.be/xXUzyegdvDQ.
I caught up with Carson last Saturday when she performed at the Cameron University tailgate party outside of Burch Hall. As she readies to receive her multiple bachelor’s and associates diplomas in May, she said it was a gig that meant a lot. It’s those types of experiences that brought the young troubadour out of one month’s musical retirement.
At the age of 22, you’d think it’s a little young for someone with as much experience and talent as Carson to lose the music bug. You’d be right. But after booking and performing shows steadily since the age of 14, eight years can seem like 80.
“I really did want to stop with it,” she said about her decision that her New Year’s Eve show would be her last. “I just wasn’t happy with it. I wasn’t happy with where it’s been going.
She’d grown underwhelmed with her shows and with how things were lining up in the future. With her youth and the approach to her college journey’s end, what better time than now to chart a new course, she asked herself.
“I kind of wanted to discover my happiness again,” she said. “I was kind of lost for a bit.”
Although her parents supported her decision, Carson said her mom made her promise not to sell any of her musical gear. It’s always something she can fall back on. Then notice from a venue she’d wanted to play “since forever” made her reevaluate things. That and she likes to pay some bills.
Carson said the month off shook her confidence a bit when she picked the guitar back up and began to play. Her first gig back was tough on the nerves. But skills quickly came back and with them a string of new gigs. Plans are ready for a nice two-state tour this summer through New Mexico and South Texas.
“For the most part, it’s pretty booked,” she said.
Maturity is part of what’s helped her return. Carson said that she’s realized that it’s good for her to always keep an open weekend each month for herself. If you take care of yourself, you can take care of business.
Carson’s return mixes the best parts of growing up: the fearlessness to follow your energy with the confidence of youth.
With over four hours worth of material she can perform at any given show, Carson is finding her voice again through writing. With well over two dozen originals in her catalog, she said she’s ready to explore where her creativity will go with the next ones she writes. She said she’s getting there.
“I have tried so hard,” she said. “I think I’m having to come up with my own new way of writing things.”
You can keep up with Carson through her social media pages. But the best way is to look for her name on a marquee and check out the show. Odds are she’s going to play something you know and love.
One of the most interesting bands from the 1990s to present, Austin, Texas’ ... And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead has returned following a six-year hiatus with one of the most enthralling new releases this year with their new album ”X: The Godless Voice and Other Stories.”
From the descriptively perfect title of the lead song “The Opening Crescendo” and into the moody “All Who Wander,” there’s still sonic fire to this band. It rages well on “Who Haunts the Haunter.” They veil with fury the lushness found on other tracks like “Something Like This” and “Gravity.”
This new collection is a good introduction to a band going stronger as they grow older.
Carson’s visit this week to Studio Blanket/Tent Fort for Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist was a good time. She’s been our first musical guest back in 2017 as well as one of our most trusted artists to come through with a song or a smile when needed. Dani, we thank and salute you.
Turn your radio dial to Magic 95.3 FM Radio around 6:25 p.m. each Thursday (if not much earlier) or stream the half-hour show online: http://s1.phx.icastcenter.com/start/kmgz953/ or www.onlineradiobox.com; or on the Apple or Android apps or on the TuneIn app, or: http://www.kmgz.com/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
#Sundaymonium — Remember that every Sunday night you can listen to a rebroadcast of the prior week’s show followed by this latest show: 6 p.m., Stash Project; 6:30 p.m., Dani Carson.
Tune in after Sunday’s show at 7 p.m. for the Steve-O’s weekly show, B-Sides Besides.
Local live music
Apache Hotel & Casino, 2315 E. Gore, 9 p.m, Friday and Saturday: Garagemahalix; Thursday: Sweet Trouble; Disco Night every Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight; Comedy Night every Saturday, 7-10 p.m.; Dance Night every Saturday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Event Center: 7:30 p.m., March 14: The Gathering EDM Night; March 20: Easton Corbin; April 2: America. 21-and-up.
Wichita Sounds Band Dance, 911 NW Hilltop Drive. Each Friday, 7 — 10 pm. Traditional country, early rock-’n’-roll, and ballroom. Seven dollar entry includes soft drinks and potluck snacks. No smoking, No alcohol. Everyone welcome. 580-450-7063
BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, free. 536-9700: Frank & Friends Musical Entertainers.
Cooperton Senior Citizens 2nd and 4th Saturday Dance, Cooperton School. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Kenneth Boyd, 580-639-2776: live band, free refreshments, family-friendly, smoke and alcohol free.
Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road, 580-699-3478. Live music Friday 9 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 8 p.m.: TBD; Thursday, 8-11 p.m.: every first and third Thursday, Open Mic Night with Big Pete Piehnik & Magic 95.3 FM, every second and four, Karaoke Dude.
Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, live music begins at 9 p.m., alternative/metal/hardcore/punk. Live music Friday 9:30 p.m.: Death Sentence, HybridSun, Alterblood, Saturday, 10 p.m.: Mantra of Morta, Brazos River Outlaws; Sunday, 8 p.m.: Dead at the Head; May 21: Black Flag Punk Icons, $22.
Guitar Bar, 1816 S. 11th, Monday: TBD; Tuesday: karaoke; Wednesday: acoustic open mic with Kris Brown; Thursday: acoustic with TBD; Friday, 9 p.m.: live music, Guitar Bar house band, Ralph Spears and the Coalition with Dale Greear; Saturday 9 p.m.: Cade Roth & The Black Sheep; Sunday: 7 p.m.: acoustic jam night with Tony Garrison.
Wall Street Bar, 23 N. 7th, Duncan, 580-255-7780, Friday, 9 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 8 p.m.: Bailey Wesberry.
Robinson’s Landing Marina & BBQ, north side of Lake Lawtonka, 1 mile west of Ann’s Country Kitchen to Lawtonka Road and down the shore line, free and open to the public, Friday, 6 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 7 p.m.: TBD.