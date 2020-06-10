Sony's PS5 debut rescheduled for Thursday

A week after postponement in support of nationwide protests against police brutality, the PlayStation 5 reveal is back on.
Sony announced early this week that its “PlayStation 5: The Future of Gaming” will air at 3 p.m. Thursday across various streaming services, including YouTube and Twitch. The hour-long pre-recorded presentation will give viewers their first look at the system hardware and games slated to arrive at launch and the months to come. It was originally scheduled to be broadcast June 4, but was delayed out of respect for protestors and the George Floyd family.
“We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time,” said Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications.
The show will be broadcast at 30 frames per second in 1080p resolution — a strange restriction for the first real look at Sony’s next-generation offerings. At the very least, it would make sense to offer a 4K broadcast, which both YouTube and Twitch support, in order to give the best look at the new games. Shuman said Sony made a decision to cap the quality in order to make it easier for developers and engineers working from home to create the show.
“This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home,” Shuman said. “The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.”
Sony has been relatively mum throughout the year, and has kept the PS5 under wraps. System architect Mark Cerny offered an extremely dry look at the hardware design and philosophy back in March. While this “deep dive” gave those interested a behind-the-scenes look into how the PS5 was conceived and ultimately designed, it offered little new information for practical purposes beyond hypothetical musings.
A month later, Sony officially unveiled the PS5 controller, Dualsense. The new controller still looks similar to the Dualshock series, but will offer new features, including haptic feedback and resistance in its triggers. This could lead to game scenarios like the triggers becoming harder to pull when using a weapon like Aloy’s bow in a potential “Horizon: Zero Dawn” sequel.
Since then, Sony has been quiet, opting to let Microsoft take the lead on next-gen marketing. The May “Inside Xbox” sucked much of the oxygen out of the room, and left many potentially disappointed about what the new consoles could offer, after Microsoft focused mainly on independent and low-budget third party titles for “gameplay debut” — which even then, only offered cinematic trailers.
Thursday’s presentation will focus on a mix of Sony’s first-party offerings and third-party titles. Surprisingly, leaks have been kept to an absolute minimum for this show. We know Guerilla Games has been hard at work on a followup to “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” and reports from earlier this year hinted at the sequel being a launch title for the PS5. The sequel has been in development for nearly three years, at this point, and the timing could be right for a fall release. Guerilla is no stranger to launch window releases, having readied and released “Killzone Shadowfall” as a PS4 launch title.
“Gran Turismo 7” could be in the cards, if a leaked advertisement last month is to be believed. Next Level Racing took to social media to ask what upcoming racing game fans were most excited for. Among the options was “Gran Turismo 7,” along with an official looking logo for the game. The company is in constant contact with publishers and developers, as it develops third-party racing peripherals. The post was quickly taken down and Next Level Racing denied having any knowledge about a potential “Gran Turismo” sequel. But it did seem a little more than coincidence. Developer Polyphony Digital has been at work on “Gran Turismo Sport” this entire generation, but a launch sequel is not out of the question.
On the third party front, “Borderlands” developer Gearbox Studios announced a PS5 exclusive, “Godfall,” during The Video Game Awards in December. The brief snippet of gameplay wasn’t that impressive, but it was still more than a year out. The game, which appears to be a loot-based melee combat experience, is slated to release alongside the PS5 at launch.
The PS5 is still scheduled to release this holiday season, even with production impacts related to COVID-19. Supplies will more than likely be constrained during the first few months of launch. How constrained will depend on a litany of factors, including price. Don’t expect for Sony to announce a final retail price at this event. That will probably be held until August, or even September. Until then, expect this hour-long show to be more of a celebration of the system and its offerings, rather than a technical showcase.
